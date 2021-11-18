Harry Potter Reunion Special Guide: How to Sign Up at HBO Max to Watch 'Return to Hogwarts''

As they return to Hogwarts, the legendary wizarding trio is meeting to discuss their experiences from two decades ago.

For the first time, a "Harry Potter" reunion special will happen, which will include Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who are set to join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight "Harry Potter" films.

The special is for an HBO Max retrospective special to commemorate the franchise's first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which debuted two decades ago today, November 18.

Harry Potter Reunion Special

On January 1, 2022, HBO Max will premiere "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

According to HBO Max, the movie will present an appealing making-of tale through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast interactions.

Fans of tbe franchise can watch all eight of Warner Bros.' original "Harry Potter" movies on HBO Max.

In spring 2022, the special will also air on WarnerMedia's TBS and Cartoon Network, prior to the Warner Bros. premiere.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" will also make its theatrical debut.

'Harry Potter' Reunion HBO

Other "Harry Potter" cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart are all expected to attend the memorial.

According to Variety, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, stated that, "It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least."

On Nov. 28 (8 p.m. ET/PT) on TBS and Cartoon Network, an exclusive first peek at the special will air before the premiere of the bracket-style quiz show "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses."

HBO Max sign up

HBO Max is a streaming platform that provides services that combine HBO's library of original series with WarnerMedia's massive archive of blockbuster movies and TV programming.

As reported by Business Insider, HBO Max started in May 2020 with an ad-free subscription for $15 per month, and an ad-supported plan for $10 per month in June 2021.

The majority of people who receive HBO through cable can get a free subscription.

Where To Sign Up For HBO Max?

HBO Max may be obtained by visiting HBOMax.com.

Users may sign up for an HBO Max membership directly from select partner services, such as AT&T, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Spectrum, Hulu, and YouTube TV, in addition to the website.

If users have HBO as part of your cable package, you most certainly already have HBO Max included in your subscription.

Cost For HBO Max Sign Up

HBO Max is available for $15 per month for ad-free streaming or $10 per month for ad-supported streaming.

By signing up for a yearly subscription to either plan, subscribers can save 16 percent. An yearly ad-free plan costs $150, while an annual ad-supported plan costs $100.

