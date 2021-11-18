iPhone Spy Feature: TikTok Video Shows How You Can Listen to Convos Even Up to 15 Meters Away!

A viral TikTok video highlighted an iPhone spy feature that allows users to listen to conversations even if they are not in the room. The said feature is called iPhone Live Listen.

However, it is worth noting that this feature was not created for those detective-wannabes. Instead, it aims to help people with hearing problems.

iPhone Spy Feature

TikTok user @elizabeth_henstridge posted a helpful iPhone feature in which she utilized the built-in microphone to pick up ambient noise. The said feature allows users to hear noises using their earbuds from up to 15 meters away.

Through Apple AirPods and Beats headphones, users can also listen in on discussions even if they are not in the room.

As of writing the video has accumulated more than 5 million views and about 200,000 likes.f

To give more details, Apple users can access Live Listen through the iPhone Control Center. However, this feature was brought to iPhones as an accessibility tool and it was never meant for spying, per Pop Sugar.

Moreover, Apple introduced Live Listen to make it easier for users to have discussions in noisy environments or from across the room. This accessibility feature enables partially deaf people to take part in interactions and understand what's going on around them.

It was designed to work with iPhone hearing devices at first, but the Cupertino-based technology company later expanded it to support AirPods and Beats devices. However, if users are not sure if their hearing device is compatible with their iPhone, they must head to this link to clarify.

Aside from the latest introduced devices, Apple stated that it also works with iPhone 5, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (all models), iPad (4th generation), iPad mini (all models), and iPod touch (5th generation).

How to Use iPhone Live Listen Feature

Since this feature has expanded from hearing aids to external earpieces, several Apple device owners, especially with hearing difficulties, have expressed their interest in it.

For those curious to know how it works using external earpieces, the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch can function as a microphone for the AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Fit Pro with iPhone Live Listen, per Apple.

In addition to this, the tech giant clarified that the Apple device must have iOS or iPadOS 14.3 or later to use Live Listen.

To enable the said feature, Apple shared a step-by-step process to do so. Users must keep in mind that the iPhone and the earpiece must be connected first before using the feature.

Head to the "Settings" option. In the Settings option, locate the "Accessibility" option. Once the Accessibility was located, select the "Hearing device" option. From Hearing Devices, tap the desired earpiece to use located under "MFi Hearing Devices." After the earpiece was chosen, choose the option "Start Live Listen." Lastly, place the iPhone in front of the person that users wish to hear.

Since the benefit it brings is proven, placing this feature on the accessibility shortcut allows users to easily access it. Here's how to do it:

Proceed to the "Settings" option then tap "Control center." From the Control center, scroll down to locate the "Hearing" button then tap the green plus icon beside. Lastly, tap the "Settings" option located in the upper left corner of the screen.

