Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Rumor Hints at Major Delay Problems; What Will Happen to Galaxy S22 Release Date?

Rumors claim that a Samsung facility recently suffered a COVID-19 outbreak, with 11 employees testing positive. The unfortunate event might cause delays in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release date, but not for the Samsung Galaxy S22.

According to TechRadar, Samsung implements strict health protocols. About 70 percent of its employees work at home, and only 30 percent work in the factory to access sensitive developer tools. However, their precautions was not enough and working in their manufacturing facility explosed employees to a dangerous situation.

Samsung Team Tested Positive for COVID

YouTuber Super Roader, allegedly a former Samsung employee, claimed that 11 company employees tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed the details on a video, which TechRadar later explained.



The YouTuber said the sick employees were previously assigned on the R5 Tower of the Samsung Digital City, which is the same building used to test products such as Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8. Although the severity of the outbreak was not revealed, it is safe to assume that operations came to an abrupt stop.

Super Roader emphasized the delays caused by this event. He said Samsung would have to choose between prioritizing S-series smartphones or tablets. Since smartphones are the more popular choice in the market, Samsung will choose Galaxy S22, implying a production delay with Tab S8.

Keep in mind that the official release date for both of these products has yet to be revealed.

Read Also: Fourth Stimulus Check Study Says New Payment Is Critical: Will $2000 Online Petition Be Completed Before 2022?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Rumor and Samsung Galaxy S22 Release Date

Earlier this month, leaker and tech analyst Jon Prosser posted a rumor anbout Samsung's timeline. He said the Galaxy S21 FE might be released in January, and Galaxy S22 might come out in February.

New exclusive stuff:



S21 FE in January 🧐



S22 in February 👀https://t.co/jf0JqUGNLQ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 28, 2021

Prosser predicted an Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 lineup. He said pre-orders might start on February 8, 2022, and the products would be available by February 18.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…



EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022



Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022



🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Following the pattern, Galaxy Tab S8 might release on March 2022 at the earliest. However, various factors could also push its date back by a few months.

Keep in mind that these are merely speculative release dates for Samsung flagship devices. These predictions are not guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate, so readers should take this with a pinch of salt.

As previously mentioned, Samsung has yet to reveal official details about Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy S22, so it is hard to determine whether they are ready for launch or not

However, if these rumors are true, then fans will have a lot of thinking to do. It might be a critical week for shoppers because new and improved devices might come out in succeeding months. More details for these products might be revealed in the coming months.

Related Article: Mark Cuban Giving Away Mavs NFTs? Here's How Fans Can Get 1 For Free (Sort of)!