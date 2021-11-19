Apple vs. Samsung Phone Prediction: Which Will Produce More Smartphones in 2022?

Smartphone production firecasts reveal a return to pre-pandemic levels for 2022 with over 1 billion units. In relation to this prediction, Samsung is expected to produce more devices than Apple.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant will not just produce smartphones but other devices as well.

Apple vs. Samsung Production Prediction

In a report published by Trend Force, smartphone production is projected to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022, with a 3.8 percent year-over-year increase. The report forecasts that companies would generate roughly 1.39 billion smartphone units in the coming year.

In addition to this, 600 million units are predicted to be 5G phones, which is 45.7 percent of the market.

On the other hand, with about 500 million devices manufactured by 2021, the 5G smartphone market share is expected to reach about 37 percent.

Despite the Chinese government's efforts to promote 5G commercialization, which has resulted in an 80 percent market share in China, the Trend Force report argued that infrastructure expansion and increased 5G tariffs could lead to a global market share increase in 2022.

However, manufacturers may encounter component shortages when developing 5G devices because of restricted manufacturing capabilities.

The Trend Force report furthered that the South Korean technology company Samsung might create roughly 276 million devices in 2022, with foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 leading the way. Aside from the Samsung Galaxy phones, features like the company's S Pen have helped preserve its premium-segment market share.

However, Samsung may encounter competition in developed countries, while demand in emerging markets is expected to concentrate on entry-level products.

Surprisingly, the Cupertino-based technology company is predicted to deliver roughly 243 million units, or about a five percent increase YOY. Moreover, Apple is expected to introduce four smartphone products in the second half of 2022, with price tags that might arise because of increasing material costs.

This data shows that Samsung will be producing more smartphones next year beating Apple's production by more than 30 million units.

2022 Samsung Galaxy Smartphones

According to 91 Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the next-generation flagship phone. It is rumored to debut in February 2022. The S22 series, like its predecessor, will be available in three different models: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Apart from Samsung Galaxy S22, 91 Mobiles furthered that Samsung will also release Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy M22, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, Samsung Galaxy A03, Samsung Galaxy A33, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G and Samsung Galaxy M62 5G.

The phones listed are the device that will be available in the first few months of 2022. Most Samsung A series and M series smartphones will be refreshed in the coming year, with all of them moving to 5G chipsets.

2022 Apple Products

Despite the projected low production next year, iGeeksBlog reported that there are several devices that Apple will introduce, including the iPhone 14 lineups, iPhone SE Plus, AirPods Pro 2, three Apple Watches, iPad Pro with glass back and more.

