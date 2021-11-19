Potential 'GTA 6' Leak Found in 'GTA Trilogy': Is It the New Location?

Did Rockstar Games hide some "GTA 6" leaks on "GTA Trilogy"?

Fans playing the newly released "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" recently found a mysterious picture that might be a "GTA 6" location!

It has been nearly a week since Rockstar Games launched "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy," and unfortunately, the game is rejected by many players. Complaints about glitches, renders, designs and gameplay flooded the internet. Up to date, gamers are discouraged from playing the title.

However, a few fans still welcomed "GTA Trilogy." Some said they had little-to-no issues with gameplay. After a few hours of gaming, these players quickly discovered that it's filled with new easter eggs. Rockstar Games hinted clues for "GTA 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," and possibly even "GTA 6."

'GTA 6' Leak: A Mysterious Photo on 'GTA Trilogy'

Fans in GTAForums discussed the "GTA 6" clue. According to them, the clue is a photo of a house on the Lil' Probe Inn on "GTA San Andreas."

Twitter user Kirsty posted the photo on social media, describing it as "an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display."

Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)



Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.



Discussion source: https://t.co/F4uXihZS9v pic.twitter.com/1iHP1jiQML — Kirsty 🍂 (@kirstycloud) November 16, 2021

Another fan explained it was "unidentified" because other photos were linked to Rockstar Games' works. Two came from "Red Dead Redemption 2," and one came from "GTA 5" Los Santos. The other photos are simply UFOs.

the first two are Guarma, the third one is Los Santos in GTA V, and the las one I don’t recognize it, but it has good graphics, and looks modern, not like in gta vice city, san andreas, and 3, I really dont want to say gTa 6, but it does look better than gta v pic.twitter.com/YftN0AA7dK — Estoy comiendo cemento (@Pollofrito69420) November 12, 2021

On closer inspection, fans said the photo has too many weird details. Its graphics looks better, and the house uses a Floridian design, which might be inspired by the "GTA 6" location and thematic.

Rockstar Games and 'GTA 6' Leaks

However, it is important to keep in mind that these theories could be entirely wrong. According to Comicbook, the mysterious photo might simply be a stock image used for decoration. It might also be a random house with zero meaning. Fans are warned to think twice before believing that the photo is linked to "GTA 6."

Moreover, it is worth noting that Rockstar Games has never revealed anything about "GTA 6." The video game company never even confirmed its existence! However, fans believe it is already in development and might eventually be released in the coming years.

For now, the best advice for "GTA 6" fans is to take every new leak and information with a pinch of salt. This applies to the recent leak about the new "GTA 6" location. Currently, the clue is nothing more than speculations on gamers' forums.

Fans who want reliable news might have to wait a bit longer for Rockstar Games and its official announcements. However, since it has been years since the last "GTA" game release, not counting the "GTA Trilogy" remaster, there is no telling when "GTA 6" might come out.



