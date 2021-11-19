How to See Song Lyrics on Spotify: 3 Steps to Activate Lyrics on Mobile, Desktop, App

Lyrics on Spotify are finally here! Spotify lyrics will roll out in every song users would listen to. This Spotify Lyrics is a perfect feature for impromptu karaoke sessions by yourself or with friends.

Knowing the right words to any users' latest favorite music makes it a lot easier to jam out to it. That's why, with the debut of Spotify Lyrics, the music streaming platform is empowering millions of fans around the world to sing louder and more boldly than ever before.

Lyrics on Spotify

Spotify has officially launched the synchronized song lyrics feature for all of its customers, both free and premium subscribers, all over the world.

Listeners all across the world have made lyrics on Spotify one of the most requested features. With that, after a lot of iteration and testing, the company finally come up with a simple, interactive, and even sharing experience.

Spotify brings song lyrics to life with in-app access across the bulk of its huge library of music, thanks to its partnership with Musixmatch.

Spotify Lyrics is now available to all free and premium users worldwide on iOS and Android devices, PCs, gaming consoles, and television, allowing millions of fans to connect even more deeply with the songs and artists they adore.

Furthermore, a great thing about the lyrics on Spotify feature is that it is not restricted to the platform on which users are listening. It's compatible with iOS, Android, desktop, television, and consoles. This would be a perfect resolution for putting an end to arguments over misheard song lyrics, or for providing you the phrases to sing along to your favorite bops.

The feature should be accessible on a gadget near you soon.

Read Also: Spotify Netflix Series Confirmed! 2022 Release Date, Cast, Apple Conflict Storyline, and More!

Lyrics On Spotify For Mobile App

Read on, to learn more about how to use this feature in our Spotify app.

On a song, tap the "Now Playing View." Swipe up from the bottom of the screen while listening. Users will be able to see track lyrics scroll in real-time while the song plays! To share, touch the "Share" button at the bottom of the lyrics screen, then choose which lyrics you'd like to share and where users would like to share them via third-party networks.

Lyrics On Spotify For Spotify's Desktop Application

While music is playing, click the microphone icon from the "Now Playing" box. Voila! While the song is playing, you'll see track lyrics scroll in real-time.

Lyrics On Spotify For SpotifyTV Application

Open a song's "Now Playing View." If you wish to enable Lyrics, go to the right corner and select the "lyrics button." Once enabled, the lyrics will appear in the "Now Playing" View.

Music has the power to unite people, and the Lyrics' social sharing functionality allows you to express yourself on social media while also encouraging your friends to sing along.

You'll also be able to create a deeper connection to the music and artists you love by delving into the deeper meanings behind each song now that you have access to a world of lyrics.

This new Lyrics feature exemplifies two values that we hold dear: providing the greatest possible listening experience and responding to customer input. So stay tuned, because there's still more to come-this song is still in the works.

Related Article: Spotify Private Session Mobile: How to Activate Feature on Your Samsung, iPhone