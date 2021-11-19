Want to Avoid iPhone Battery Replacement? 5 Tips to Improve Battery Life

iPhone battery replacement is usually the next option when Apple iPhone users experience an iPhone battery life that is weak.

Batteries are a complicated technology, and a variety of factors influence battery performance and, by extension, iPhone performance.

Most rechargeable batteries are disposable with a finite lifespan. At some point, their volume and functionality deteriorate to the point that they must be replaced.

Changes in iPhone performance can be caused by aging batteries.

Increasing iPhone Battery Life

The length of time your gadget can run before it needs to be recharged is referred to as "battery life." The "battery lifespan" refers to how long your battery will survive before it needs to be changed.

If you make use of both, you'll get the most out of your Apple products, regardless of which ones you have.

Improve iPhone Battery Life: Updating Latest Version

First, Apple software updates frequently feature sophisticated energy-saving technology, so make sure you're running the most recent version of iOS, macOS, or watchOS on your device.

Read Also: iPhone Spy Feature: TikTok Video Shows How You Can Listen to Convos Even Up to 15 Meters Away!

Improve iPhone Battery Life: Extreme temperatures should be avoided.

Second, the iPhone gadget is designed to work in a wide variety of temperatures, with the best comfort zone being 62° to 72° F.

It's especially vital to keep your device away from temperatures beyond 95 degrees Fahrenheit, as this can permanently destroy the battery capacity, as recommended by Apple.

Charging the item in a hot environment will damage it even more.

When the recommended battery temperatures are exceeded, the software may prevent charging above 80%. Even maintaining a battery in a heated environment might cause irreversible damage to the battery.

Users may notice a reduction in battery life when using their smartphone in an extremely cold environment, although this is only temporary. The battery's functionality will function normally once the temperature returns to its usual operating range.

Improve iPhone Battery Life: Remove iPhone Case During Charging

Third, charging your cellphone while it's in some type of case can cause it to overheat, reducing battery capacity.

If users' gadget becomes hot while being charged, remove them from their case first. Make sure the magnetic charging case cover is removed on Apple Watch Edition versions.

Fourth, charge the device's battery to roughly 50% instead of fully charging or totally discharging it. If users keep a gadget with a fully depleted battery, the battery may go into a deep discharge state, rendering it unable to hold a charge.

In contrast, storing it fully charged for a lengthy period of time may cause the battery to lose capacity, resulting in lower battery life.

To avoid wasting more battery, turn off the gadget.

Charge the gadget to 50% every six months if users expect to keep it for longer than six months.

When users remove their phone from long-term storage, it may be in a low-battery state, based on how long users stored it. It may take up to 20 minutes of charging using the original adapter once it's been taken from storage before you can use it.

Related Article: Scared Why Your iPhone Turn On? 5 Steps to Solve the Issue