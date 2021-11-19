Google Black Friday Deals 2021; Chromecast, Google Nest, Pixel 5A, and More

Google Black Friday deals will include a numerous range of products including, Google Nest, Google Pixel 5A, Google Chromecast, and many more!

This year's Black Friday Deals 2021 is full of Google products worth giving a try for.

Google Store kicked off the Black Friday sales, and now many of the big-name stores are providing similar discounts on the same things. These deals are even advertised by Google as lasting until December 1st, just a few days after Cyber Monday, as reported by The Verge.

Google Nest Audio

The first item on the list of Google's Black Friday deals is Google's smart speaker, which has a superior sound quality over Google Home. While jamming to your favorite music, connecting two in stereo might deliver a better experience.

Google, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all offering a $24 discount on the tiny Nest Mini, bringing the price down to just $25.

This is one of the simplest ways to get Google Assistant into your house, comes in a choice of attractive colors, and certainly sounds better than the previous Google Home Mini.

Google Pixel 5A

The Pixel 5A is Google's most recent mid-range phone, introduced in the summertime before the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro threw things into disarray.

Although it lacks Google's custom-designed processor, the Snapdragon 765G chip, IP67 protection, and affordable price give this "boring" phone plenty of functionality.

For Black Friday, Google slashed the price of the Pixel 5A to just $399, presenting a number of significant benefits.

The Google Pixel 5A doesn't have a high-refresh-rate display, but it does have IP67 water resistance, a brilliant camera, and regular software updates.

Google Nest Hub

Third, on the Black Friday deals, 2021 is the second generation Google Nest.

The second-generation Nest Hub is Google's smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that adjusts to your room's lighting.

The ability to easily detect the users' sleep patterns using its Soli radar chip is a new feature in the current version.

Users can acquire the Nest Hub Max for $50 off at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Google if they wish to supersize all of their displays. This reduces the price of the smart speaker with a 10-inch display to $179.

Google Nest Doorbell

Fourth on Google's Black Friday deals is the battery-powered Google Nest Doorbell.

Nest's latest battery-powered video doorbell features a tall form factor and comes in a variety of colors: white, ivy, ash, and linen.

The wireless device can recognize people, animals, vehicles, and parcels and captures 960 x 1280 resolution at up to 30 frames per second with HDR and night vision.

Google's older Nest Doorbell, which does require hardwiring, is currently on sale for $149 from Google, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

If users prefer a smart video doorbell that is always powered and does not require you to charge it, this option may be worth considering. Although a new model is expected in 2022, this is a fantastic deal on a Google product that has been around for a long time.

Chromecast with Google TV

Lastly, the Chromecast with Google TV has new software that combines suggestions from all of your streaming sources into one place.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also supported.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Google are all offering a $10 discount on the basic Chromecast, which is a little older.

At $20, it's still a good deal, but if you can afford it, we strongly suggest upgrading to the newer model with Google TV.

