Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Wave of $600 to $1100 California Payments, Extra $250 for Maine

While some Americans are busy petitioning for a fourth stimulus check, others are already waiting for the payments to reach their mailbox. Maine residents can claim a $285 stimulus check before the year ends, while Californians continue to receive their $600 Golden State Stimulus payments.

The struggle with the pandemic continues for many American families. Cost of living is on the rise, adding extra rates on groceries, rental bills and other necessities. Taking all of this into consideration, research studies from Capital One Insights Center proved that Americans need a fourth stimulus check.

Although a federal issued stimulus check seems unlikely at this point, some local governments implemented state-wide programs that could help local residents. Two of these notable programs are the ones active in California and Maine.

4th Stimulus Check: Golden State Stimulus Check Delivery Dates

According to earlier reports, an ongoing program called the "California Comeback Plan" aims to provide immediate financial relief to families affected by the pandemic. The program involves two-thirds of California's population in "the biggest state tax rebate in American history." Depending on eligibility, residents can receive a one-time check of $600 up to $1,200.

Earlier this week, at least 750,000 GSS paper checks were sent out via mail. Note that nearly all GSS payments are being sent out by physical paper checks. They are being delivered in batches based on the last three digits on the resident's zip code address. The latest round sent out was for zip code 303-543.

AS listed out the GSS delivery schedule and their mailing timeframes as follows:

001-065: October 4-22

066-221: October 18 to November 5

222-302: November 1 to 19

303-543: November 15 to December 3

544-709: November 29 to December 17

710-998: December 13 to 31

Note that it could still take up to three weeks for each batch to be fully sent and received, so deliveries might continue until early next year.



Maine Stimulus Check Update

According to AS, over half a million residents might benefit from the incoming Maine stimulus checks. Governor Janet Mills recently issued a bipartisan bill crediting $285 payments to eligible families. Mills said this program should "help Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy."

There are two requirements for the program. First is the work history, implying that the recipient must have worked throughout 2020 and submitted their tax returns. The second factor is their annual gross income, which should not exceed $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples.

Maine Democrats tweeted the relief check announcement, particularly addressing the frontliners. As seen in the description, this program works like a hazard pay bonus.

This week @GovJanetMills announced relief checks for frontline workers who kept Maine's economy open during the pandemic. More than 500k Mainers will receive one-time $285 payments in recognition of their hard work this past year. #mepoliticshttps://t.co/YjJ8iDXvnn — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) November 12, 2021

Eligible families do not have to take action to apply for the program. The payment should automatically be credited to their accounts based on the registered bank in the 2020 tax returns.

