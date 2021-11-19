Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: How to Buy Gaming Console at Walmart on November 22

Holiday sales are here, and they include the Xbox Series X and Series S. Walmart promised available stocks on November 22. Other major retailers might also sell the gaming console in the coming weeks.

Even after a year since it launched, Xbox Series X is still one of the hardest products to find in the market. Demand will eventually get stronger because many might buy the gaming console as a Christmas gift. Fortunately, the holiday season is also an opportunity. Major retailers will have a few stocks available.

According to Comicbook, Walmart will have both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S available for Black Friday Sales. However, there are a few important reminders that consumers should be aware of.

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

Walmart will sale its gaming console on online stores starting November 22. The Black Friday Sale event officially begins at 7 PM EST. However, Walmart+ members have early access benefits on the sale. Members might end up buying out the console completely.

Interested Walmart+ members can log in to their account by 3 PM ET. The early access sale starts at 4 PM EST, giving them a full three hours to buy and checkout on the limited products.

More details on the Walmart Black Friday Deals are available in this article.

How to Buy Xbox Series X

Like Walmart, most retailers will probably limit their Xbox Series X sales to membership programs and VIP benefits. This is because the demand for the gaming console is too high and its supplies are limited. Also note that with membership programs, retailers can avoid scalpers and bots. This system ensures a secure transaction to a limited party.

To take advantage of these programs, fans are recommended to sign up for free trials. These free trials can span between 15 to 30 days. But be warned, fans must cancel their program before the cutoff date. If not, they will automatically be credited by regular subscription costs.

Here are the links to sign up for retail membership:

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Console Availability

As previously mentioned, major retailers might have a few stocks available in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, there is no official update at the time of writing. Fans should visit these pages and refresh them regularly. If they get lucky enough, they might catch the Xbox Series X the moment it goes available.

Amazon: A few stocks available. Unfortunately, these are all sold by third-party sellers

Best Buy: Sold Out. No update on the next restock

GameStop: Sold Out. No update on the next restock

Microsoft: Sold Out. No update on the next restock



