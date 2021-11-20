TikTok Troubleshooting: How to Fix Your TikTok App If It's Not Working

TikTok is among the most popular social media sites nowadays, yet ike any other platform or software, it can have issues.

When you come into a variety of problems, here's how to fix TikTok and get it back up and running.

TikTok Not Working

TikTok troubleshoot often starts with the simplest answer.

With TikTok, it is recommended to approach it the same way users would like any other tech issue: start with the most straightforward solution and work your way up to more complex approaches as you rule out probable problems, as reported by Kyle Wilson of Business Insider.

Download Tiktok's Latest Version

TikTok may just require an update from time to time. Someone else has most likely encountered the same issue you did, reported it the company, and the developer may have already provided an update to address the issue

If you're using an Android smartphone, go to the Play Store and look for TikTok to check if an update is available.

When you're using an iOS device, go to the App Store, press on your profile symbol, and scroll down to see if an update is available.

TikTok Users Should Check Reliable Internet Connection

While it may seem self-evident, TikTok will not function without an internet connection.

With that, check to see if the device you are using is connected to the internet via WiFi or cellular data.

If the user is using cellular data, make sure TikTok has permission to use it as well; instead of deactivating the feature, you can follow the given steps to the app's data usage and enable it.

Check If TikTok Is Unavailable

While TikTok is generally a reliable app with few issues, services do occasionally experience hiccups.

Users can find out if TikTok is down by using DownDetector or searching Google for "is TikTok down?"

Just like company giants such as Facebook and Instagram, TikTok might have been just experiencing in-app problems, which happens from time to time.

Attempt To Access TikTok On A Different Device

It's probably time to ask a friend if TikTok is functioning for them at this point. Users can also test TikTok.com in a web browser, ideally on a different device, to see if it loads and performs properly.

If it doesn't, it's likely that the problem isn't with your phone and that there's a network outage.

Users can try another web browser, such as Firefox, Chrome, or Brave if they are already using one and don't have another device.

Using The User's Device, Restart TikTok

This might be a common practice and a cliche solution, but it's only true because it's true. Many technical issues can be resolved simply by turning them off and on again.

To begin, close and reopen TikTok on your phone. Users are done if this method addresses the problem.

If that doesn't work, try turning off and on your iPhone or Android, then launching TikTok again.

ReInstall the app again.

If TikTok worked on another device or browser from the list above, your device looks to be the problem.

If the problem persists, try removing the app and reinstalling it from the App Store for iOS users or Play Store for Android users.

Contact TikTok's customer service.

If everything else fails, get in touch with TikTok's customer service. To receive help with a range of specific queries and issues, users can email TikTok or use its feedback form.

