Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Online Petition for $1400 Payment for Seniors Makes Major Progress

The Senior Citizens League's (TSCL) online petition for a $1,400 fourth stimulus check has finally reached a million signatures! Those receiving Social Security benefits desperately hope the campaign would be enough to convince the lawmakers.

Earlier this year, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney wrote a letter to the leaders of Congress about a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus for seniors. He emphasized "soaring inflations" and financial burdens on seniors with fixed benefits as the reason for the need for the stimulus payment.

Per the Seniors Citizens League website, the letter said: "we've heard from thousands of them [seniors] who have exhausted their retirement savings, who have started eating just one meal a day, started cutting their pills in half because they can't afford their prescription drugs, to list just a few of the drastic steps so many have had to take because of what inflation has done to them this year."

Social Security Benefits and Issues: A Rise in Cost of Living

For reference, AS and the Bureau of Labor Statistics said consumers are paying up to 6.2 percent more than October 2020 in the market. Costs for food is up by 5.3 percent, and energy or electricity is more than thirty percent.

Keep in mind that seniors receive fixed income from Social Security benefits. With added costs but no extra income, these seniors suffer a decrease in purchasing power. This is why they have to cut their allowances, groceries, and medical budgets.

It is worth noting that over the years, the increase in COLAs has also raised the social security benefits to match up with circumstances. In these last 21 years, Social Security benefits rose by 55 percent, housing budget by 118 percent and healthcare budget by 145 percent. However, it is not enough. Cost of living still outpaced COLA increase in the market.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $1400 For Social Security Members

Taking all of this into consideration, Delaney launched an online petition calling for a special $1,400 stimulus check. He said the one-time payment could defray costs not only for this year, but also for the 2022 expenses. The petition is available on both online and paper print. Interested supporters can visit this website to sign the petition.

According to AS, the petition reached over a million signatures at the time of writing. However, note that there have been no national polls conducted to study the public opinion of the idea.

Unfortunately, lawmakers and leaders have not yet acknowledged this petition either. Their focus seemed to have shifted away to other financial aid programs across the country.

The online petition and its supporters continue to pressure Congress for the additional stimulus money, so the situation is still developing. For now, it is on a wait-and-see status for all involved parties.

Social Security recipients might have to wait for a few more weeks on the update. Hopefully, the petition and budget plan might be acknowledged before the year ends.



