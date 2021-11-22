Rolls-Royce Electric Airplane Top Speed Gets World Record! Engine, Specs, and MORE

The Rolls-Royce Electric Airplane top speed was recorded at 387.4 MPH. Its engine is powered by a 400 kW (535 HP) 750-volt motor.

The company announced on Friday, November 19, that its Rolls-Royce electric airplane engine has attained a top speed of 623 kilometers per hour, or a little over 387 miles per hour, making it the "world's fastest all-electric vehicle".

Rolls-Royce, not to be confused with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is owned by BMW, claimed in a statement that it believed the "Spirit of Innovation" was the "fastest all-electric aircraft" on the planet.

Rolls-Royce's "Spirit Royce's of Innovation" recorded a high speed of 387.4 MPH just two months after its flight, potentially shattering the speed record for electric airplanes, according to Engadget.

It also claimed the fastest time to reach 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) and the peak speed of 345.4 MPH on a 3 kilometer (1.86 miles) course (202 seconds).

However, the records have not yet been recognized, but if the 345.5 MPH speed is confirmed, it will break the current record of 213 MPH set by a Siemens-powered Extra 330LE by 132 MPH.

Furthermore, as reported by Gizmodo, company CEO Warren East praised the aircraft's performance, which is astounding given that the Spirit of Innovation only took its first flight a month ago.

East stated that technology advancements like this are especially important following the United Nations' COP26 negotiations.

Aviation debates nowadays are increasingly centered on how new technologies and ideas might reduce the industry's negative environmental impact.

East further stated, "Following the world's focus on the need for action at COP26, this is another milestone that will help make 'jet zero' a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonize transport across air, land, and sea".

The tests were done on November 16 by Rolls-Royce.

It is necessary to submit the trials to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the organization in charge of world aviation records, in order for the records to be certified.

If confirmed, the speeds would be amazing, especially given that the plane only flew for the first time in September, implying that it may fly considerably faster with more experience.

The Spirit of Innovation plane, according to CNBC, is the outcome of a project dubbed ACCEL, which stands for Accelerating the Electrification of Flight.

Electric motor and controller expert YASA and Electroflight, which Rolls-Royce described as an aviation start-up, are among the initiative's partners.

YASA is a Mercedes-Benz wholly-owned subsidiary company.

The Aerospace Technology Institute, in collaboration with the United Kingdom, has provided half of the money.

Innovate the U.K. and the government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy also helped the company and the project.

The Spirit of Innovation is an old-school "tail-dragger" plane with rear-wheel control and a pushed-back canopy that looks as fast as it goes.

It is driven by a 400 kW (535 HP) 750-volt motor, according to BBC.

With 6,480 cells, Rolls-Royce claimed it has the highest power-dense propulsion battery pack ever constructed in aerospace.

Electric planes aren't viable because current batteries are 50 times less energy-dense than jet fuel.

They do, however, show potential for relatively short excursions, such as the 30-minute travel between Vancouver and Victoria, Canada.

Electric motors, unlike non-turbocharged ICE engines, maintain full power as an airplane climbs, making them perfect for time-to-altitude record attempts, as demonstrated by the Spirit of Innovation.

