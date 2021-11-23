$1100 Fourth Stimulus Check: Schedule of Golden State Payments, How to Check Eligibility

Having problems with the fourth stimulus check? Millions of Californians are getting worried with their missing Golden State stimulus money. Before complaining to the government, it might be better to check on the delivery schedules and eligibility requirements.

This week, California issued an additional 750,000 checks for the Golden State Stimulus II program. This is credited to 9 million eligible residents, and payment should reflect on their accounts before the end of the year.

Unfortunately, millions more are reporting about missing payments. They are asking why payments that should have started in October have not yet reached their account.

There are two common reasons for the missing GSS Payments. First is the delivery schedule and its ongoing delays. Second is the eligibility of the recipient, who should have submitted the necessary documents for the program.

Golden State Stimulus Check: Delivery Schedules

According to Marca, the California State Tax Board delivers stimulus checks based on the last three digits of the zip code address of the recipient. So depending on the address number, GSS payments are being delivered on the following dates:

000-044: October 6 - October 27

045-220: October 18 - November 5

221-375: November 1 - November 19

376-584: November 15 - December 3

585-719: November 29 - December 17

720-927: December 13 - December 31

928-999: December 27 - January 11, 2022

Keep in mind that delivery could still take up to three weeks per batch. Nearly all GSS payments are being sent out by paper checks, so delays are to be expected.

For example, the zip code address for 221-375 should have received their payments by November 19. However, officials warned that delays can take up to December 10, so recipients must be patient.

Golden State stimulus check deliveries will continue until early next year. Recipients are recommened to keep an eye on their accounts, especially on their delivery schedules.

Fourth Stimulus Check: GSS Payment Eligibility

Aside from the delivery schedules, recipients have to keep in mind their eligibility and requirements. Only Californians who fulfill these conditions can receive the Golden State stimulus check:

Filed and submitted their 2020 tax returns by October 15

Has a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $75,000 or less this tax year

Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

Must be a resident of the state for more than half the 2020 tax year

Stayed as a California resident upon payment release

It is worth noting that the Franchise Tax Board recently released an online tool that can help check eligibility for the Golden State stimulus check. To use this tool, head over to this website.

The online tool launches a series of questions like California residency, filing status, adjusted gross income and other related information. Be warned that the tool will automatically calculate "$0 payment amount" if a person is not eligible for GSS.

Also, keep in mind that the tool only provides a rough estimated for GSS payment. The actual amount might vary depending on individual circumstances.

