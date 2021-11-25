Is Your iPhone Slowing Down Because of Full Storage? 4 Ways to Free Up Space

The iPhone full storage prompt message is one of the most annoying notifications that Apple users often seen. After all, it doesn't only prevent you from doing more actitvities with your device, but it also slows it down.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to resolve it.

iPhone Slowing Down: 4 Ways to Free Up Space

iPhone users keep several files on their devices including family photographs, videos, music libraries, document and more. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the device would not run out of space.

For this reason, Apple increased the default storage capacity on the iPhone 13 from 64GB to 128GB, per Cnet.

Aside from the increased storage capacity that the Cupertino-based technology company offers, Cnet furthered that using a cloud storage service such as Apple's iCloud, Google Drive, Box, or Dropbox to offload some of the phone's data is the greatest method to preserve local storage.

In relation to this, Nektony stated that the performance of an iPhone is unaffected by storage consumption. However, if the iPhone's storage is nearly full, it won't be able to cache correctly. For instance, the iPhone may slow down software features while it performs its functions.

For those who are not familiar with what cache is, it is a memory storage region in a phone or network that keeps copies of information that will be needed in the near future so that it may be accessed faster, per Phonescoop.

With that being stated, Apple stated that owners must know what are the applications that occupy their iPhones most. To do so, head to "Settings," then tap "General." From General, proceed to "Device Storage."

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Apple users must free up some space to maximize the phone. Cnet shared several ways which will prevent the iPhone from slowing down.

4. Uninstall Apps That Are No Longer in Use

Getting rid of applications that are no longer being used is another excellent approach to free up and prevent prompting the "iPhone storage full" notification.

To do so, head to "iPhone Storage" located in the Settings menu of an iPhone, then press "General."

By doing this, Apple owners will be able to see a list of the installed apps, as well as when it was last used. From there, scroll through the list and delete any applications that are not used in a while.

3. Offload Apps

In case iPhone users do not want to uninstall an app, offloading is another way to free up some space.

Offloading a program allows users to save the documents and data linked with it. Additionally, it also lets users reinstall the app at any time and take up just where it was left off.

To do the offloading option, navigate to "Settings," then select "General," and select "iPhone Storage" to return to the previous list. From there, choose an app then select "Offload app."

2. Delete Old Messages

Aside from apps, it is also a good idea to get rid of outdated text messages. Users can set their iPhone to erase the message history automatically.

Head to "Settings," then choose "Messages," then tap the "Keep Messages" option under "Message History." From there, users may choose whether they want their iPhone to save text messages for 30 days, a year, or indefinitely.

1. Delete Safari Caches

Deleting applications and media will make a far greater impact, but clearing browser cache could also prevent the iPhone from slowing down.

To clear the history and website data, head to "Settings," select "Safari," then head to "Clear History and Website Data."

3 Reasons Why iPhone Slows Down

3. Software Is Outdated

One of the biggest reasons why iPhones slows down is due to outdated software, per Make Use Of. If users are not receiving any iOS upgrades, they should update their device manually.

2. Malware Infected the Device

Although the chances of an iPhone being infected with malware are minimal, it is possible especially if they jailbreak their device.

1.Several Background Apps Running

Running programs in the background offers a few advantages. However, having many apps open has its drawbacks. In addition to draining the battery faster, having too many background apps active might prevent an iPhone from performing at its best.

