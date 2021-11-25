Mercedes-Benz Hyper-Efficient Electric Car Gets January 2022 Release Date: Engine, Range and MORE!

Mercedes-Benz has given fans a first look at its forthcoming hyper-efficient electric car offering over 1,000 kilometers of range.

Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Release Date Set for January 3, 2022

The luxury German automaker teased an image of Vision EQXX, which it said would be rolled out on January 3, 2022. It shows a sleek, modern design with impressive, eye-catching contours on the vehicle's front end.

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly testing new technology to enhance efficiency in its electric cars, Electrek reported. It previously announced an updated electrification strategy, which set a move to go all-electric by 2030. New programs have also been set in motion to reach that goal.

Part of this strategy is the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, positioned as a new ultra-efficient electric vehicle.

The new offering was first announced in 2020, but at that time, Mercedes-Benz was targeting around 1,200 kilometers of range. Earlier this year, Mercedez Benz revised its range to have over 1,000 kilometers in a real-world setting.

To achieve such impressive range and efficiency goals, the Vision EQXX needs to excel in aerodynamics. Mercedes-Benz's target is to surpass the 0.20 drag coefficient of the EQS, which holds the record in such specification for production cars, Inside EVs noted in a post.

Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz chief operating officer Markus Schafer said in a LinkedIn post that the automaker has been working on realizing its electrification goals for some time. Their efforts have led to the Vision EQXX, which it sees as "the most efficient electric vehicle we have ever built," Schäfer said.

Mercedes-Benz Set Impressive Hyper-Efficient Consumption Targets for Vision EQXX

The Mercedes-Benz exec also said that the company needs to enhance efficiency in its electric vehicles to reach its electrification goals. This is the reason why the progress of EVs should "move faster" and because of this, the automaker has "set a more than ambitious goal for ourselves with the Vision EQXX," Schafer added.

This goal was to develop a compact-class EV that can reach 1,000 kilometers in a stretch on a single battery charge under real-world road conditions. All of these while consuming only a single-digit value for kilowatt hours per 100 kms at normal speeds.

Attaining this is a big milestone since the most efficient electric vehicle on sale today, the Tesla Model 3 RWD, has a European Union-certified average consumption of 14 kWh per 100 km.

Since the Vision EQXX is depicted as an "interdisciplinary technology program" rather than a plain show car, the EV will play a major role in reaching that single-digit consumption figure.

Schafer noted that the VISION EQXX will be equipped with battery cells having 20 percent higher engine density than the EQS.

While Schafer is only discussing about the concept vehicle, Mercedes-Benz has pointed out the technology used in the Vision EQXX will also be featured in new EV platforms supporting the automaker's future electric vehicles.

