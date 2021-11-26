'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Multiverse Fan Art Will Make You Wish It's the Official Marvel Poster

A poster for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" combined Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in one frame.

In addition to this, Sony also released a poster showing several hints to the upcoming Spider-Man series.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Poster

Fans have created some of the most creative artwork in response to the second "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer, including the one that transforms it into an epic multiverse poster, per Screenrant.

The piece was created by Instagram user @AgtDesign. Holland is accompanied by two previous Spider-Man actors: Tobey Maguire, who played the web-slinging hero from 2002 to 2007, and Andrew Garfield, who played spiderman in the 2012 and 2014 reboots. Two portals are joined beneath them by Doctor Strange's emblem in a cube, which is presumably an allusion to Marvel's wish-granting Cosmic Cube.

Moreover, the five villains from the trailer are also included on the fan-made poster: The Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, Electro and Doc Ock.

Screenrant furthered that it has been speculated for a long time that Maguire and Garfield will appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." However, Marvel has yet to confirm this speculation and both actors have denied any involvement. Regardless, fans waiting for the latest teaser of the film hope to see glimpses of them.

In the meantime, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster concept allow fans to imagine what it will be like to see all three "Spider-Man" actors on a film together. Considering "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is diving into the idea of the multiverse inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is set to bring some unexpected twists and turns.

The forthcoming film, which is part of phase four of the MCU, will be Tom Holland's third solo appearance as Peter Parker. Moreover, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau all play their parts in the film.

Aside from the artwork, Sony also posted a new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster, per Collider.

In the said poster, it focuses on Holland's Spider-Man and the different multiverse villains that are expected to appear in the film.

Additionally, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and MJ (Zendaya) also appear in the center of the picture, with Holland, who is dressed in the Iron Spider outfit previously seen in "Avengers: Infinity War."

The poster also confirmed that the Goblin is indeed the maskless Dafoe, as many had suspected based on the film.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Multiverse

For those who are not familiar with what "Spider-Man: No Way Home" multiverse means, Looper stated that it enables characters from the Disney, Marvel, and Sony "Spider-Man" series to finally meet.

In addition to the multiverse, "Doctor Strange 2" may be the film in which the Multiverse erupts, but the latest "No Way Home" trailer explores how crucial these parallel worlds will be to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future.

With that being stated, it seems to be unclear how deep "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will delve into the Multiverse.

Holland has hinted that his latest film may be the end of his Spider-Man career since he doesn't see himself portraying the wall-crawler for much longer.

Despite how exciting these speculations are, it is still subject to change until the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17.

