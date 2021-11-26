Frustrated Your Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi Is Not Turning On? 5 Ways to Fix Major Issue

Samsung Wi-Fi not turning on is a common problem that Samsung Galaxy users face.

However, Samsung Wi-Fi connectivity can easily be fixed.

Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi Problems

Samsung Galaxy devices have a great look and a lot of useful functions.

The South Korean smartphone brand has always enticed its fans, from the elegant and ultra-premium Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra flagships of 2020 to the stylish and ultra-premium Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone.

On the other hand, customers cannot deny that the Wi-Fi connection issue is one of the most prevalent problems that they have.

It is possible that users' Wi-Fi will not switch on, will turn off on its own, or that Galaxy smartphone owners will be unable to find a Wi-Fi network.

Users simply cannot ignore this prevalent issue, especially when the device is being used to watch a favorite Netflix series or play some super-exciting online games on an Android device.

If Samsung Wi-Fi isn't turning on, follow the instructions below to make it accessible again, as recommended by Samsung.

Examine the gadget

Any third-party cases or accessories should be removed.

Move the gadget to a location free of sources of interference, such as microwaves. Changing your hand position or which hand is holding the device can also help.

Restart the mobile phone

With a Power key on a phone or tablet:

Keep the Power key pressed and held. To confirm, tap Power off and then Power off again. Allow 30 seconds for your device to shut down fully. To turn on the device, press and hold the Power key.

On devices that don't have a power button:

To access the Quick settings panel, swipe down from the top of the screen using two fingers. Then tap the Power icon, then Restart. Restart by tapping the Restart button once more.

This approach appears to be self-evident, and it is the first thing that every user thinks of when something goes wrong with their gadgets.

Android devices, like your Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets, are prone to becoming buggy if they aren't reset on a regular basis. And, thankfully, this easy approach can assist you in resolving issues such as power drain and Wi-Fi connectivity troubles.

Check to see if Samsung Wi-Fi is turned on

To access Wi-Fi, go to Settings, Connections, and then Wi-Fi.

If Wi-Fi is enabled, your mobile device will display a list of available Wi-Fi networks. If necessary, tap the switch to activate Wi-Fi.

If your Wi-Fi network shows, click it to pick it. If the network is password-protected, enter the password and then press Connect.

Check the settings on your Access Point or Router if your Wi-Fi network does not appear or if no networks appear at all. Reset your wireless access point or router. Remove the power cable for 30 seconds if it does not have a power switch. Check to see if the AP or Router is broadcasting the network SSID, or manually install a network if it isn't.



Start your Router again

According to Techietech, if users are unable to connect any device to the Wi-Fi network, it means there's a problem with the router.

Before phoning an Internet Service Provider, users can try several basic solutions on their own.

Users should first restart the router, as well as any other networking equipment that is linked to it.

For at least 15 seconds, unplug the router and other equipment from the power supply. This will clean up all of the network's flaws and give the router a fresh start. In many circumstances, this is a successful way of resolving Wi-Fi difficulties on all devices.

Re-connect to the network

Check if users can connect to the network again. If the network is hidden or requires particular settings, users may need to manually add it.

