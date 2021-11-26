Bad News for Apple Fans: iPhone 13 Price Is Not Getting Cheaper as Expected

For those who are waiting for an iPhone 13 price drop, a new study suggests that Apple fans will have to wait a few years more to purchase the device for a cheaper price.

iPhone 13 Price Depreciate Less Than Other iPhones Since Release

In a previous report, iPrice, Southeast Asia's largest online shopping companion, stated that the iPhone 13 price will decrease from $1,085 to $1,012 by March 2022. In addition to this, consumers who plan to wait a year before buying the new iPhone 13 may want to rethink, since the price decrease is predicted to be only one percent by then.

"This means that there is a potential 7 percent (US$73) price drop after six months, which is a sizeable amount for people on a tight budget. After a year, the price will only slightly drop further to US$995, making a total difference of US$90 from the original price," iPrice expanded.

To provide further details, they analyzed the pricing details of iPhones X, XS, 11, and 12 over the years to calculate the expected iPhone 13 price reduction. The research found that the iPhone 12 had a huge price decrease in comparison to the other iPhone devices evaluated. After a year since its debut, the device's original price has fallen by 12 percent.

Additionally, the research also claimed that interested consumers should wait after six months to purchase the iPhone 13 at a low price. However, that is not the case with the study conducted by Sell Cell.

In the said study, based on the data of 45 trusted buyback vendors, it revealed that iPhone 13 price depreciates less as compared to the other iPhone variants since its release. While Apple phones have a higher average value than other brands, iPhone 13 has exceptionally low depreciation.

With regards to its percentage, Macrumors stated that the iPhone 13 has the best value retention of any iPhone in the first two months following its debut. The average depreciation of the iPhone 13 models is approximately 25.5 percent. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 lineup dropped 44.6 percent of its value, while the iPhone 12 lineup lost 41 percent since its release.

For further information, iPhone 13's price depreciated by just less than one percent on average during the first and second months after its release, with a 24.9 percent depreciation at the end of a month and a 25.5 percent decrease after two months.

Moreover, after an initial decrease in value upon launch, some iPhone 13 models have even regained their value.

The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max recovered 1.4 percent of its value, while the 512GB model regained 1.7 percent, and the 128GB model at 1.8 percent.

Furthermore, the iPhone 13 Pro did even better, with the 128GB model earning two percent of its original value and the 256GB model gaining 4.6 percent.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Mini had the most depreciation value, with the 128GB and 256GB variants losing five percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

This analysis presented by Sellcell only means that consumers who are interested in buying the latest iPhone model should wait for a few years more to have it at a cheaper price.

Why Does the iPhone 13 Price Depreciate Less?

For those who are curious to know why iPhone 13 price depreciates less compared to other iPhones, Sell Cell furthered that the component shortages, manufacturing cutbacks, and shipment delays are the factors to consider.

They also predict that there will be even more value recovery until Apple can completely satisfy the demand for iPhone 13 models, which might be until the end of 2021.

