'Monsta Infinite' Could Be the Next Axie Infinity: How to Earn in the New NFT Game

A new NFT game is slowly taking over. "Monsta Infinite" introduces a turn-based card game concept that lets investors play while earning cryptocurrencies called MONI and STT. Players can trade, win and eventually cash out these tokens.

After many months, experts are finally testing out the "Monsta Infinite" interface. YouTuber Metaverse Investor pointed out that this game could replace the iconic "Axie Infinity" in the long run.



'Monsta Infinite' versus 'Axie Infinity'

According to earlier reports, "Monsta Infinite" developers acknowledged using "Axie Infinity" as their inspiration. However, "Monsta Infinite" aims to improve all issues and problems found on most NFT games. The game lets players:

Compete PVP battles and win leaderboard prices

Clone Monsta and sell them in the marketplace

Collect rare Monsta (Legendary and Inception)

Invest in a land that could be used for virtual events in the open-word

Farm in-game currency used to clone Monsta. It can be sold on exchanges.

NFT Game 'Monsta Infinite'

Developers reveal more details about the game in their blog post.

"Monsta Infinite" features playable characters called Monstas, which are pets with six body parts (head, face, body, tail, arms, and legs). There are nine Monsta classes originating from three Moon Nations.

Prime: Titan Nation

Terminator: Titan Nation

Alchemist: Titan Nation

Golem: Rhea Nation

Nightingale: Rhea Nation

Prophet: Rhea Nation

Grognak: Lapetus Nation

Juggernaut: Lapetus Nation

Bomoh: Lapetus Nation

To play "Monsta Infinite," players will use Monstas in a turn-based card game. These cards will serve as Monstas' action, attack, buffs or debuff. After each round, selected cards will be applied to the respective targets.

During each turn, players draw up to 5 cards at random. These will be discarded after use and reshuffled into the draw pile when needed. After each turn, players have to match a three-puzzle system that can help enhance Monstas. This feature acts as a captcha against bot farming techniques, making it a healthy environment for investors.

Developers said "Monsta Infinite" gameplay is dynamic. There should be rounds open for comeback gameplays, which makes the whole system a lot exciting.

'Monsta Infinite' Features and Gameplay

There are two ways to play "Monsta Infinite," and these are Dozo or Expedition.

Dozo is a PVP (player versus player) mode where gamers have to fight against each other worldwide. Players have to pick up to three non-repeating Monstas to join the game. Note that there will be ranking boards for top performing players. High-ranked players will be rewarded with MONI tokens every end of the season.

On the other hand, Expedition is a PVE (player versus environment) system that brings gamers on a journey against NPC monsters. Winning in this route rewards players with Jilaka cores and STT, which will be used as in-game currency. This can also help upgrade existing Monstas.

These are only some of the features available in "Monsta Infinite." Perhaps in the coming weeks, the game might reveal other unique features on its blockchain system.

