'Rocket League Sideswipe' iOS, Android Free Download: Unique Features, How to Install

"Rocket League" is going mobile, and gamers are having a blast playing it! Developer Psyonix outdid itself with this new game, which is currently available worldwide and for free.

The "Rocket League Sideswipe" download links for both Android and iOS are available below.

Many fans are probably familiar with "Rocket League," a popular console and PC game featuring high-powered hybrid vehicles in an arcade-style soccer match. Be warned that this game could get addicting because it is built around satisfying graphics, a high-speed adrenaline rush and intense gameplay.

Taking into consideration its popularity, fans were shocked to hear the game expand to a mobile platform. Even more surprising, the newly released "Rocket League Sideswipe" lived up to fan expectations.

How to Get 'Rocket League Sideswipe'

According to Gadgets 360, developers first teased the "Rocket League Sideswipe" sometime in March this year. The company reportedly built the game "from the ground up" in the mobile interface. Unfortunately, given the nature of a smaller interface, there are some notable changes between the mobile and PC version of the game.

On Monday, the company officially announced the mobile game for Android and iOS. The game is free to play and available on their respective app stores. Interested fans can download and install the game right now!

'Rocket League Sideswipe' Unique Features

One of the most apparent change about the "Rocket League Sideswipe" is its 2D interface. On PC and console, "Rocket League" is played in a 3D arena, which gives players the freedom to roam around and make plays.

Nonetheless, developers managed to retain the exciting gameplay of "Rocket League's" on mobile. Players can still use flip resets, air roll spins, ground to air dribbles, and fast aerials on "Rocket League Sideswipe." So players better get ready. Making cool air moves on mobile can be a lot more challenging than it seems.

It is also worth noting that on "Rocket League Sideswipe," there are only "1 versus 1" or "2 versus 2" matchups. These team matchups are the only options for both casual and ranked gaming. Unfortunately, mobile might not be capable of handling full "4 versus 4" team fights.

Gamers would be happy to know that "Rocket League Sideswipe" still offers thousands of customization combinations for their vehicles. The cosmetic items available are for cars, wheels, decals and more. This will give players the same immersive experience they get with the PC version.

Lastly, there might be different game modes on mobile. Although not many details were revealed on the topic, the Twitter video announcement linked above features a game mode called Hoops, which is seen in the 42-second marker.

At the time of writing, "Rocket League Sideswipe" is still in its preseason. Developers said Season 1 will be released soon, hopefully before the year ends.



