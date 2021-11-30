Drake ‘Certified Lover Boy’ NFT: Where to Buy Damien Hirst’s NFT Cover Art, How Much?

A Drake NFT is coming to completion!

Damien Hirst, the British artist who designed and created the chart-topping Drake Certified Lover Boy album cover art, will be releasing an NFT collection based on the album art for his and Drake's fans.

Drake Certified Lover Boy NFT

Holders of Hirst's The Currency collection, which debuted earlier this summer in July as per ArtNet, were "airdropped" these additional NFTs for free.

These NFT collectibles, titled Great Expectations, were not for sale to the general public.

"Everything done correctly is art," Hirst said in a series of ten tweets, explaining why he was doing so, according to Decrypt.

According to Hirst, he created this free Thanksgiving gift for all Currency NFT holders, and that he had Drake's help and blessing, further explaining that thr new collection it's roughly inspired on the album cover he designed for the musician.

(2/10) It’s a dot painting made of emojis, I’ve made the emojis from the splats and blobs and drips and dribbles I’ve found in “The Currency”. I tried to create an image that sums up the powerful hope filled love, humour & daring truth in the music of Drake for his album cover — Damien Hirst (@hirst_official) November 25, 2021

(4/10) it had to be ironic while remaining iconic, it had to be optimistic and hopeful, international, a thing of beauty that everyone and anyone could relate to and understand, and it absolutely had to be something that looks amazing on your phone. — Damien Hirst (@hirst_official) November 25, 2021





(10/10) Check the out the collection on https://t.co/brDPXsZ0ka — Damien Hirst (@hirst_official) November 25, 2021

Drake NFT by Damien Hirst

The 10,000 NFT pieces are all laid up in the same grid as the initial 12 Emoji-like pregnant women.

Hirst has introduced a new twist to his NFT series by modifying the style of the women, varying color palettes, backgrounds, hair kinds, and adding accessories, such as handbags and party hats.

Damien Hirst stated in the tweets the details of the Drake NFT, saying that people also have a possibility of eyeing a flame replacing a woman's face or a skull.

According to HypeArt, Hirst has this to say, "Like all great art, it looks easy. [He] wanted it to be pop, high, and low art...be ironic while remaining iconic."

It's no wonder that many Great Expectations owners are anxious to get their hands on these free NFTs on OpenSea. The cheapest NFT in the series is now priced at 1.1 ETH, which roughly converts to $4,500 USD.

Heni NFT has the entire collection of Damien Hirst's Great Expectations NFTs.

Damien Hirst

According to ArtNet, Hirst made his first venture into the crypto arena in March when he placed works on a paper available for purchase with cryptocurrency through the website HENI Leviathan (he made $22.4 million from the sale of 7,481 prints).

This is, however, his first NFT-based compilation.

Hirst's "The Currency" body of work comprises 10,000 NFTS, which correlate to 10,000 individual works on paper created in 2016.

According to a press release reported by ArtNet, the spot-colored paintings are stored in a guarded vault somewhere in the United Kingdom and are reminiscent of Hirst's painted all-over canvases from the 1980s.

Hirst is "bringing the works to life" with their NFT counterparts, according to a press release, which will be available on HENI's new NFT platform called Palm, which is 99% more energy efficient than Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Machine learning was used to construct the titles for the spotty pieces, which were based on a database of Hirst's favorite song lyrics.

"Totally Gonna Sell You," "Wet Moving Mirror," "Grandfathered to the Gang," and "My Vision Is F*cked" are just a few of the poetry titles.

Although the pieces appear to be similar, no two dots are the same hue, and each is numbered, signed, and stamped by the artist with a microdot and a hologram depicting an image of Hirst.

