Ludwig Leaves Twitch For Youtube Gaming; Top 5 most influential YouTube Gamers List

Ludwig Ahgren, the Twitch streamer who set a global record for the most subscribers with over 3.1 Million followers, has quit the platform and will now be streaming exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Ludwig Leaves Twitch

Ludwig reached the subscriber milestone at the end of a protracted 31-day streaming event that started on March 14 and lasted far too long.

In the process, he broke Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' previous record.

Ryan Wyatt, the head of YouTube Gaming, revealed the shift earlier today in a tweet.

I'm excited to announce @LudwigAhgren will now be streaming exclusively on @YouTubeGaming.



Our focus is building a world class VOD, short form, and live platform.



And I have to reiterate; we still aren't done yet! Welcome to the family, Ludwig! pic.twitter.com/pSfCNoLwwM — Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) (@Fwiz) November 29, 2021

Ludwig Youtube Gaming

As Ludwig leaves Twitch, his own statement was a little less diplomatic, as per Kotaku, as he posted a video in which his purple car that symbolized Twitch, explodes and he hops in a red car, which characterizes YouTube to get home and discuss music streaming rights as the clip ends.

The move is perhaps a little vague to the audience, given that he built his entire business on Twitch, but understandable given the platform's recent problems, particularly with copyright.

YouTube has long thrown money at producers to sign them to exclusive arrangements, trying to erode Twitch's dominance in the streaming industry by attracting big names.

Ludwig Ahgren

According to The Verge, the Twitch streamer Ludwig will debut on YouTube Gaming, which is a rival to the content creator's former home, today, November 30.

Ludwig's presence on Twitch will be felt for a long time.

As Ludwig leaves twitch, he has established 1.1 million followers on Twitter. On YouTube, though, he will not be starting from scratch, as he already has 2.1 million subscribers.

Furthermore, Ludwig AHgren isn't the only Twitch streamer that left the platform.

Ben "DrLupo" Lupo and Tim "TimTheTatMan" Betar, who made the switch from Twitch to YouTube in August and September, respectively, are the most recent streamers to do so.

In 2019, YouTube added Jack "CouRage" Dunlop and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, who both announced on November 23 that they would be staying on the site.

Most Influential YouTube Gamers List

Here are the top 5 most influential YouTube gamers list, as per Screen Rant.

PEWDIEPIE- Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg is a top Youtube gaming influencer as well as one of the most subscribed YouTubers, with 105 million subscribers to his "PewDiePie" channel. He is without a doubt the most well-known gaming influencer of the last ten years. His channel has become known for his "Let's Play" comments, horror playthroughs, and gaming reactions. JUEGAGERMAN- German Alejandro Garmendia Aranis has 40.1 million YouTube subscribers and posts video game critiques such as The Walking Dead. He is one of the top Youtube gaming influencers, with an average of 3.22 million views, and his channel is well-known for its high frequency of content creation. ELRUBIUSOMG- Ruben Doblas Gundersen is a Spanish-Norwegian content creator who is recognized for his gameplay videos and blogs. He is the founder of one of the best gaming Youtube channels, with 38 million subscribers. MRBEAST6000- America-based Jimmy Donaldson, better known to his 37.5 million followers as Mr. Beast, is one of the most subscribed Youtube channels and gaming influencers, most known for his Minecraft" critique and 'Worst Intros on Youtube' video series. FERNANFLOO- Luis Fernando Flores Alvardo, better known as fernanfloo, is a Salvadoran and the founder of one of the best gaming Youtube channels, with 36.6 million subscribers. His videos are a blend of comic sketches and gaming, and he is the 6th most subscribed channel on YouTube. He has an app called 'Fernanfloo,' which was developed in collaboration with gaming company TGN and was downloaded 2.3 million times in its first week.

