George R.R. Martin Reveals Major 'Game of Thrones' Regret; Gives Hope With 'Winds of Winter' Release Date

"Game of Thrones" fans are getting an update on the "Winds of Winter" release date. Author George R.R. Martin also shared his regrets on the TV series development.

Fans have been waiting well over a decade now for GRRM's "Winds of Winter," the sixth novel in his "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. According to the author, per Newsweek, there should be two more books in the franchise, with each book having up to 3,000 manuscript pages.

Although one of George R.R. Martin's greatest appeals is his work's exposition, this could also imply a longer wait for fans.

'Winds of Winter' Release Date

Last month, the author wrote a blog post about his investment in the sky railway between Santa Fe and Lamy. After a few dry quips, the author said, "I have working, yes, yes... but not on the railroad. "I have been writing Winds of Winter, editing three new Wild Cards books, sitting down with some amazing screenwriters and showrunners."

According to Express, the author is trying to recreate the movie ending through his novels. Martin said, "I'm working on The Winds of Winter even now as I have been for the best part of a decade. And hopefully I'm going to get to that end soon and then people can argue about which ending they like better."

Martin finally dropped a clue, saying the book might "end soon." Unfortunately, it still stands as an ambiguous release date. This makes it hard to determine whether "Winds of Winter" will be released by next year or next decade.

For now, fans have to settle with the author's promise that the book is progressing.

'Game of Thrones' Series: Martin's Thoughts on GoT

It is undeniable that a lot of fans felt unsatisfied with how the HBO series ended. Apparently, Martin also felt the same way. Turns out he still had a lot of plans for the show, and showrunners might have finished it prematurely.

According to Gizmodo, Martin's agent Paul Haas said, "George loves Dan and Dave, but after season five, he did start to worry about the path they were going because George knows where the story goes. He started saying, 'You're not following my template.'"

It is worth noting that by GoT Season 5, showmakers already used all the materials found in Martin's published "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels. Martin has yet to publish new books, so directors had to generate narrative materials on the go. This created a change of pace in the storyline.

Another issue in the production was that many of the showrunners felt tired of the series. "Game of Thrones" had already aired for eight years, so the snowmakers and stars wanted to move on to new projects. This is why many of the fans felt the movie was a little rushed, especially on the last three seasons.

Martin said he would provide an alternative ending, the way he envisioned it, on his novel. Unfortunately, fans have to wait a little longer for the actual release date.



