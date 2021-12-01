Apple Hack for Students, Teachers: How to Get $400 Discount on Your Mac, iPad Purchase

A viral video shared an Apple hack for students in which they could purchase a Mac or iPad for a $400 discount.

However, it is worth noting that this discount cannot be used to buy other Apple devices, including iPhones.

Apple Hack for Students Gives $400 Discount

In a video posted by @erikankullberg, she shared an Apple hack for students, teachers, as well as for the parents of the students. However, Kullberg clarified that the amount of the discount varies per product.

To give further details, the video started when Kullberg said to the Apple store employee that she wanted to purchase a Mac computer and get a $400 discount. However, the employee said to her that the store cannot just give the a discount easily.

Since she read the terms and conditions of the Apple discount, Kullberg replied that she is certain that the said discounts are given to all current and newly accepted college students as well as to their parents.

Aside from the Apple discount hack for students, she also added that it also qualifies faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.

After explaining these facts, Kullberg was asked for proof that she actually qualifies for the said discount.

However, she answered that she does not need to have it since it will be automatically applied on the Apple's website after filling up the form.

Moreover, she provided detailed facts for those who qualify for the said discount.

Who Qualifies for $400 Apple Discount?

On her Instagram post, the lawyer stated that anyone who works for a public or private K-12 institution in the United States, including homeschool teachers, qualify.

Members of the school board who are currently elected or appointed are also eligible. Executives of the PTA or PTO who are presently functioning as elected or appointed officers can also get the $400 discount.

Meanwhile, faculty and employees of U.S. higher education institutions, as well as students already enrolled in or admitted to a U.S. higher education school, are eligible to purchase.

However, purchases made through the Apple Store for Education Individuals are not available for purchase or resale by institutions.

On the other hand, parents who purchase on behalf of their child who is presently enrolled or enrolled in a public or private higher learning institution in the United States are qualified for the discount.

Apple Student Discount

As part of its academic pricing strategy, Apple provides a number of various discounts and incentives, per Tom's Guide.

The most well-known are MacBooks and iPads, but Apple has also dropped the costs of a number of other devices, particularly for college students.

Unfortunately, iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV are not included in the said discount.

This only means that everyone will have to pay full price for these items.

With regards to the discounted items, it includes MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard and iPad Air's Smart Folio keyboard.

In addition, students can also acquire the "Pro Apps Bundle for Education," which includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage for $199.

For those interested to know more about the said student discount, head to this link.

