'Stopping Grinch Bots' Act Wants to End Scalpers; Twitter Reacts to Weird Name, Mission

Holiday sales are coming, and scalpers are getting ready to attack. A group of lawmakers want to stop these online bots by launching the "Stopping Grinch Bots Act."

However, despite the promising concept proposed by this bill, its weird naming sense definitely earned a few head scratches among Americans.

Instead of happy holidays, shoppers are getting ready for virtual tug-of-wars on retailer shops. But despite their best effort, most of the sales will probably be stolen by online bots, which are programmed to checkout the hottest items the second they go live.

Malicious actors behind these online bots often buy out the entire inventory of a retailer. Then they sell back these products with a ridiculously inflated price, forcing shoppers to overpay or miss out on the purchase.

Fans waiting on the PS5 and Xbox Series X are probably familiar with this tactic. Fortunately, a few government officials proposed countermeasures against this malicious scheme.

What Is 'Stopping Grinch Bots Act'

On Monday, Representative Paul Tonko, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, and Senator Ben Ray Lujan introduced the "Stopping Grinch Bots Act," a bicameral bill that will crack down cyber grinches using bot technology.

For reference, "The Grinch" is a childhood story about a grumpy villain who wants to spread misfortune on Christmas. Lawmakers might have linked this fictional villain to the real-life threat of cyber scammers.

According to Blumenthal, "this bill seeks to stop Cyber Grinch greed from ruining kids' holidays. New tools are needed to block cyber scammers who snap up supplies of popular toys and resell them at astronomic prices," per Tonko House.

Twitter Fans React to Weird Name

Admittedly, the "Stopping Grinch Bots Act" is a mouthful to say out loud. It's also a little confusing for people who do not recognize the fictional villain. Americans posted a lot of unique reactions for the weird bill name.

One fan felt excited because this bill could uphold the retail price for consumers.

In positive news for everyone, Democrats push law to stop scalper run bots from grabbing up online goods. Dubbed the Stopping Grinch Bots Act, this would allow lower prices for consumershttps://t.co/icYPmazf04 — One4TheBooks (@BooksOne4) November 30, 2021

Another fan hopes very hard that the bill would pass.

Not to get Political today but it looks like the Democrats have REINTRODUCED a Bill called Stopping Grinch Bots Act…

Finally! This is a Expansion of the 2016 LAW that banned Bots form buying up Online Tickets for sporting events & concerts!

I HOPE this passes!! — DHaynes (@Askyomomma1) November 30, 2021

Twitter user TmarTn bursted out into laughter with the name but acknowledged the bill's potential.

u.s. government officials have proposed a new 'Stopping Grinch Bots Act' with the hopes to stop scalpers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5Cg8cQH0VD — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 30, 2021

Twitter user Flowman emphasized the Democrats have a "terrible" naming sense.

"Stopping Grinch Bots Act" is just another example of Democrats having TERRIBLE naming conventions for shit. https://t.co/bqEbzOEFwr — Flowman® (@Flowman) November 30, 2021

One fan pointed out the bill was utter nonsense.

So been reading this "Stopping Grinch Bots Act" and cannot help saying that it's full of non-sense... https://t.co/D72CfATgVB pic.twitter.com/eOObzGLsjM — Vlad (vladl.eth) (@big_fish) November 30, 2021

Twitter user Hat Club also felt disappointed with the government's priorities.

It wasn’t the shoe game. It wasn’t the hat game. And it wasn’t the card game. It was the damn web-crawler that forced the hand. 😂



Way to go, nerds! 👏🏼https://t.co/m7ttlsc1Ys — HAT CLUB (@HatClub) December 1, 2021

Nonetheless, scammers are being warned. A bill to shut them down might be underway.

Very impressive work guys, seriously…but the attention you are getting out of the boting community is not good for anyone. We are a community correct? Attracting attention has already caused the democrats to try and pass the Stopping Grinch Bots Act, it passes its game over — Vinny (@GambiniESQ) November 30, 2021

The situation is still developing, so it is undetermined whether "Stopping Grinch Bots Act" will pass or not. For now, readers are recommended to wait on the official update, which might come out in the next few weeks.



