‘Fortnite’s’ Party Worlds Adds A Platform For Players To Connect and Socialize

"Fortnite" Party Worlds are new areas in "Fortnite" that are designed to emphasize socialization over warfare, according to the game's developer Epic Games.

"These are experiences that are created as locations for users to hang out, play enjoyable mini-games, and meet new people," the developer claims, adding that Party Worlds cannot be focused on "fighting or harm."

'Fortnite' Walnut Worlds

Epic Games' "Fortnite" has partnered with community members fivewalnuts and TreyJTH on a couple of examples of Party Worlds to kick off the campaign.

The first is an amusement park named Walnut World, while the second is a nightclub called Late Night Lounge.

More community-made places are being sought, according to the developer. Simply create an island with the tag "Party World" and submit it with the Epic Games' form.

Here are two examples of Party Worlds created in partnership with Epic Games:

Fivewalnut's Walnut World (Island code: 9705-9549-4193)

Explore Walnut World, a fun-filled amusement park where you may meet up with old friends and make new ones!

Adventure around Walnut World, an amusement park where you can hang out with your friends or make new ones!

TreyJTH's Late Night Lounge (Island code: 8868-0043-1912)

For a friendly and playful after-hours excursion, stop by the late-night lounge. Bring your pals or make some new ones!

Epic Games: 'Fortnite' Party Worlds

According to The Verge, Epic's newest effort to turn "Fortnite" from a competitive online game into a broader online social area resulted in the creation of Party Worlds.

It has already led to a wide range of features, ranging from one-time events, such as a Travis Scott in-game concert to the combat-free Party Royale mode.

Players can also use the game's Creative mode to create islands that act as social places rather than arenas.

Epic, on the other hand, appears to be deliberately supporting and encouraging users to create these social-first areas with its current project.

Although Party Worlds don't connect to other islands, they're more of a destination than a "discovery tool."

All of this is connected to Epic's intentions to establish a "metaverse," a completely integrated 3D online realm in which individuals can exist.

Epic Games is far from the only firm pursuing this goal, however, the maturity of "Fortnite's" technology, as well as the game's persistent popularity, indicate that the video game giant's objectives are worthy of consideration.

"Fortnite" players can hang around in Hubs, but its primary goal is to surface fun material and islands, as well as to assist players in discovering creative adventures.

Party Worlds are areas designed to be entertaining places to hang out with friends and possibly meet new people. It's a place where you may unwind, have fun, and play a few mini-games.

Party Worlds, unlike Hubs, will not connect to other islands, making them useless as a discovery tool.

''Fortnite'' intends to develop this new structure in the future, and creators are encouraged to create their own Party Worlds.

By using the tag "Party World" and sending it through the Fortnite Discover Submission Form, you can submit your Party World for consideration.

