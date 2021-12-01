Omicron Variant in the US: COVID-19 Variant Spread Tracker, Live Updates, Vaccination Rate

A new COVID-19 variant is threatening the world. Luckily, government officials are setting up trackers that can monitor this virus in real-time. With that said, we take a look at three online tools you can use to check the Omicron variant in the US.

Although it is unclear how the variant first emerged, be warned that this deadly virus is currently widespread among 24 countries. Different nations are scrambling to impose travel restrictions, but it is possible that some carriers might have already slipped in.

To counter the growing threat, experts developed a few tools on the internet. These tools are free and available to anybody who clicks open the redirection links provided.

COVID 19 Tracker: Omicron Variant in the US

Monitor Omicron and the other COVID variants in real-time using The New York Times widget. This online tool features a map that highlights all the infected places suffering from the virus. This tool also includes a few information tidbits related to the infection.

Using this tool, you can determine the widespread infection rate and avoid dangerous nations with a high number of cases. You can also use this tool to determine carriers you should avoid. If a relative or close friend just came out of the marked nations, it is recommended that you avoid them until they complete their tests.

Omicron Updates: Real-Time News

After identifying the nations with high COVID cases, you should update yourself with some of the latest news about the virus. Information related to vaccination, safety protocols, and area of infection might be critical to you and your family.

Fortunately, Aljazeera makes this task easy because its website records all the "breaking news" related to COVID 19. Its sources update the website every few hours, which gives out some of the best and validated updates about the virus.

It is worth noting that Aljazeera covers international news. At the time of writing, the website reports about COVID-related issues in Portugal, Brazil, and Lebanon.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Population Counter

The third and last tool you could use is the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU). This lists real-time updates on the total number of active cases, deaths and vaccine doses administered.

Out of all the tools listed, COVID-19 Dashboard is the most complicated but helpful tool on the internet. It provides a rough estimate based on population numbers, giving a clear picture of the issue.

COVID-19 Dashboard updates every day, which is indicated on the top left corner of the screen. However, its statistical numbers are based on the average of the last 28 days.

To make it easier, you can assume reading the data as one month. At the time of writing, there have been 14,790,382 cases, 201,089 deaths, and 1,132,758,727 vaccines administered in the last month.

Use the data to measure which countries are safe because of their vaccination count and which countries are dangerous because of the death count.



