Elon Musk Trolls 'Waste of Money' Apple Cloth, Wants Everyone to Buy Tesla Whistle

Elon Musk wants everyone to forget the overpriced Apple cloth and jump into the Tesla whistle bandwagon instead.

Unsurprisingly, the whistle sold out few hours after the said tweet.

Elon Musk Tweet: 'Blow the Whistle on Tesla'

In Apple's Unleashed event last October, the Cupertino-based technology company unveiled several new products and devices. including the Apple cloth.

According to MacRumors, the said microfiber polishing cloth accessory is meant to clean the displays of any Apple device.

Apple normally recommends using caution while cleaning the nano-texture glass option on the Pro Display XDR and 27-inch iMac, and the new cleaning cloth appears to be suitable for these screens as well.

The polishing cloth is made of soft, non-abrasive cloth that cleans any Apple display efficiently and properly, even nano-texture glass.

In terms of its price, the Apple cloth costs $19, with orders expected to be delayed until late January.

Despite the benefit it brings to several Apple device users, some people found this product absurd, including the richest man in the world.

Musk replied on the Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet, where he introduced the new Apple store located in Istanbul, "Come see the Apple cloth."

With that being stated, it seems that the South-Africa-born entrepreneur is competing against the tech giant's overpriced accessory.

To give further details, Musk tweeted about the Tesla whistle, urging followers to "blow the whistle on Tesla."

The said whistle is inspired by the electric car company's Cybertruck.

"The limited-edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility," the Tesla whistle description stated.

Musk followed up his initial tweet with a straightforward call to action, stating that "Don't spend your money on that ridiculous Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!"

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

The SpaceX founder's money-making scheme appears to have worked, as the Tesla whistle went out of stock just hours after Musk introduced it, per Financial Express.

With regards to its price, the whistle costs $50--which is pricier as compared to the tech giant's Apple cloth.

Tesla Cybertruck Updates We Have So Far

Since the whistle is inspired by the Cybertruck, the release of the Tesla whistle may also serve as a publicity stunt providing an excuse for the delays of the truck.

For background information, Financial Express furthered that the Cybertruck was revealed by Musk in 2019.

In a previous report, the latest Tesla truck prototype was seen at the Merced County Castle Airport, which is two hours away from its Fremont plant.

As evidenced by photos uploaded in the Cybertruck Owners Club, the vehicle boasts all-new external designs, and it shows that the wheel aero covers have been removed.

Aside from the missing wheel aero covers, it also shows that Tesla Cybertruck features staggered wheels, with the rear wheels being bigger than the front.

The dual-motor AWD version of the truck was supposed to be introduced in late 2021 at the time of the initial event, per Electrek. In addition, the single-motor variant will be available in late 2022.

However, it seems that this target date will not happen since Tesla revealed that the Cybertruck is still under development during its investor presentation in 2021, when reviewing its Q1 results, per Financial Express.

