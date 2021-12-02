iPhone 13 'Last Line No Longer Available' Error: What Does This Mean, How to Fix?

Curious to know how to fix iPhone 13's "Last Line No Longer Available" problem? Then worry no more, there are several ways to fix the said iPhone 13 issue.

iPhone 13 'Last Line No Longer Available' Issue

Several iPhone 13 users have updated their device to iOS 15, but it seems that the said update may have included a bug.

The said bug pops up a message "Last Line No Longer Available: Do you want to call using your remaining line?"

To further explain the issue, the device tries to access the iPhone eSIM or known as electronic Subscriber Identity Module, instead of a physical SIM card, per Rocket Yard.

In the worst-case situation, the iPhone owners will be unable to make an outbound call. Moreover, the issue greatly affects several Apple devices that run an iOS 15 on it including the latest iPhone 13.

Luckily, there are ways to fix the iPhone 13 "Last Line No Longer Available" issue.

5 Ways to Fix iPhone 13 'Last Line No Longer Available' issue?

4. Delete Everything in the Call Log

Since it is linked with phone calls, Rocket Yard stated that this method has worked effectively.

On the home screen, locate the "Phone" app with the telephone icon. Once the Phone app was located, head to the "Recents" button located on the bottom part of the screen beside the "Favorites" option. After tapping the Recents button, choose the "Clear" button placed on the upper left corner of the screen. Right after choosing the Clear button, tap the message pop-up "Clear All Recipients" placed in the bottom part of the screen.

Through this, it indicates that all numbers in the call log will be deleted.

However, if there is anything essential in the call log that iPhone 13 users wish to save, such as phone numbers or the date and time a call came in, Apple owners should take a screenshot of it.

3. Remove Then Reinsert Sim Card Tray

Aside from phone call logs, Apple owners should try to remove then reinsert the sim placed on the sim card tray.

The first thing to do is to power off iPhone 13 or any Apple device that has the "Last Line No Longer Available" issue. Once the device was powered off, locate the sim card slot of the device then push a sharp object against its hole to eject the sim card tray. Remove the sim card, then replace it in the tray then close it.

2. iPhone 13 Reboot

It is a time-honored computer repair method that extends back to the early days of desktop computers, in which users are instructed to "switch it off and turn it on again."

Surprisingly, it even works on iPhones as well!

Long press the power button of the iPhone 13 until the slider pops up. After it popped up, slide it to the right to power off the device. Lastly, Apple device owners should wait at least 30 seconds to open the device again.

1. Update the Operating System

While Apple hasn't addressed the annoying pop-up issue in any of the iOS releases, there's always the possibility that the tech giant will fix this in the future.

However, if iPhone 13 owners are not sure if they are using the updated operating system, then it is best to do it manually.

To do so, head to the "Settings" app, then tap "General," and then to Software Update.

If there is an update available, Apple device owners should install it to check if Apple's iOS team has finally solved the "Last Line No Longer Available" issue.

