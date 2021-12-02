'Roblox' Pet Guide: How to Get Ice Golem, Puffin and Walrus Pets in Adopt Me

As the Holiday season approaches, the "Roblox" Adopt Me update has introduced several Christmas pets as well as three mini-games.

In addition to this, there are simple ways to acquire Walrus, Puffin and the premium pet Ice Golem pets

'Roblox' Adopt Me

"Roblox" Adopt Me is known for going all out during the winter season, and there are several "Roblox" pets that are included on the Adopt Me Christmas Pets 2021 Winter Update, per Try Hard Guides.

There will also be an early Christmas present, in which players will receive a present each day they log into the game.

Moreover, there will be an egg of some kind, which will provide players an opportunity to win a range of exotic creatures during the Christmas season. The said update was released December 1.

Gosunoob added that "Adopt Me" is getting eight new pets and three new minigames.

How to Get Ice Golem, Puffin, and Walrus Pets in Adopt Me?

In previous years, players may acquire a variety of pets from the Christmas Egg and Gifts. Among the pets available includes Robin, Wolf, Swan, Polar Bear, Arctic Fox, Arctic Reindeer, and more animals.

Furthermore, the Puffin, Husky, Walrus and Ice Golem are confirmed pets that will be featured in this release, per Gosunoob. The Puffin and Husky are simple pets, while the Walrus and Ice Golem are a little more complicated.

Walrus

The developers have introduced a new item known as the Walrus box to the most recent Adopt Me Update, per Dual Shockers. This Walrus box is a one-of-a-kind element.

It will grant players a Walrus, as the name suggests, but there are three of them in all. The said three types of Walruses are a normal Walrus, a Golden Walrus and a Summer Walrus.

For those who are curious to know how it can be obtained, the initial step would be owning a Walrus box. To do so, players must purchase the box for 15,000 gingerbreads.

Once "Roblox" players have purchased the box, the next step now depends on the players' luck.

The following are the probabilities of acquiring each of the Walruses.

Regular Walrus - 70 percent

Summer Walrus - 26 percent

Golden Walrus - 4 percent

After obtaining a Walrus, players are now wondering how to obtain Neon and Mega Neon Walruses. Dual Shocker furthered that the process is the same as the previous one.

In the Neon Cave, players should merge four Walruses of each species to create a Neon Walrus. Meanwhile, "Roblox" Adopt Me players must combine four Neon Walruses to create a Mega Neon Walrus.

Summer Walruses may take longer, while Golden Walruses may take much longer, given their rarity.

Puffin

According to Try Hard Guides, a Puffin resembles a Penguin, however, the main difference is that they can fly.

The Puffin may be acquired for 120,000 Gingerbread, which can be earned or purchased with Robux during the winter event.

The Penguin-like character is considered ultra-rare.

Ice Golem

As mentioned, Ice Golem is a premium "Roblox" Adopt Me pet.

To get the new Ice Golem pet, the player must simply start the game and look for the Shop button, per Pro Games Guide.

Moreover, the purple shopping cart symbol may be found on the right side of the screen. Once clicked, a new window will open with purchase options. From there, players will be able to find the Ice Golem option, which can be purchased for 1000 Robux.

On the other hand, there is another option to acquire Ice Golem.

To do so, players should head to the Winter Wonderland region of the map to purchase the Ice Golem pet. This strategy is perfect for players who want to have a good look at the pet before buying it, or who wish to shop for additional Winter Update pets at the same time.

