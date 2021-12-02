'Skyrim' Mods Not Working: 5 Ways to Fix Irritating Issue

Many players are probably familiar with "Skyrim" mods. The word stands for modifications, which brings updates or new content to the game. Unfortunately, some players are reporting about mod bugs and errors. Experts suggest five workarounds to fix the issue.

In an open-world setting like "Skyrim," more content creates the immersive experience that gamers crave. This makes mods essential to players.

However, to be clear, mods come in different types. Some are used to add new quests, while others contribute exciting skins. Sometimes, mods could also be used to cheat through the game.

Depending on the circumstance, some mods might not run on "Skyrim." For players who encounter this issue, it is best to try the five workarounds mentioned on Reddit. It would be best to do these steps in chronological order, meaning players should try the first tip before moving to the second.

'Skyrim' Mods Not Working? 5 Ways to Fix

5. If the Mod Has an MCM, Turn It On

Some mods are extremely heavy files that include a ton of new in-game content. Often, these files also include a mod configuration menu (MCM). Be warned. Players have to activate this MCM after installation manually. If not, the content will remain disabled indefinitely.

MCM varies depending on the mod installed. Players should research their mod files ahead of download to check if it includes the feature or not.

4. If the Mod Has Skyproc or FNIS, Run the Program

Players who download mods on the internet should try to get familiar with Skyproc and FNIS. Both are programs that enable and run mods on "Skyrim." Installing these programs can be a little challenging, and it might require some coding experience. However, after adding the program to the gaming system, future installations with other mods should be a lot easier.

For players who have trouble with these programs, try searching Skyproc or FNIS on YouTube. There are a lot of helpful video guides on the topic.

3. Double Check the Mod Installation Details

There are two major issues that players should be careful of when installing their mods. First, mods must be installed on the correct file path. Second, the mods downloaded must be updated files.

If players have Skyproc and FNIS, checking the mod installation details should be a lot easier. Players can view the information on the mod page. Afterward, players should check on the source where the mod was downloaded. Some mods might need patches that cannot be seen on the mod page.

2. Reinstall the Mod

If all the systems are running but the mod still fails to load in "Skyrim," try to repeat the previous suggestions by uninstalling and reinstalling the mod. Remember to select all the correct choices when running the program.

1. Google the Issue

For some unique cases, a reinstall might not fix the mod, so it might be best to ask advice from other players who experienced the same issue. Players should search the mod issue on Google. They could also try checking on Twitter or Reddit for comment threads that match up with the issue.



