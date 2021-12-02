Zoom Update: New Attendance Feature Will Reveal Latecomers To The Zoom Meeting

Another Zoom update has rolled out. This time, Zoom meetings can be incorporated with an attendance, overseeing those late and early comers.

Zoom Attendance

With the most recent Zoom update, meeting hosts and co-hosts with Google and Outlook calendar connections will be able to see who has accepted or denied the meeting invitation and whether they have attended.

Zoom has included some new functions. It adds more watermark options, improved slide control, attendance tracking, and more.

The company has also expanded the ability to enable automatic updates for all users as a result of this. The automatic update feature was previously exclusively available to enterprise Zoom users.

Zoom Attendance Status is a new feature that has been added to the video calling platform.

Zoom Meetings will also receive upgrades, with the new features assisting users in hosting a more 'frictionless' meeting, engaging with guests, and getting the most out of their recorded content.

Zoom Overseeing Latecomers

Zoom is releasing a slew of new features for its video conferencing software, one of which may finally persuade customers to be on time for their next major meeting.

In addition, if users are used to arriving early for video calls, those attendees will be alright; however, if a user tries to sneak in late in a meeting, the employer or manager will now be aware of their absence, so proceed with caution.

Furthermore, users will not be able to use the excuse that users needed to upgrade their Zoom client any longer since Zoom has implemented a new automatic update option for Windows and macOS that assures everyone in a meeting is using the most recent version of the company's software.

More Zoom Controls for Hosts

A host can now select numerous people to control the flow of slides in a presentation with the new upgrade. "With better slide control, presenters no longer need to ask another participant to advance the presentation, streamlining the presentation experience," according to Zoom.

Options for designing polls are also being added for meeting and webinar hosts, including ranking responses, matching, short and long answers, and fill-in-the-blank.

According to the firm, this functionality would give the host more possibilities to get feedback and insights from team members. "The same functionality may be utilized for quizzes, onboarding sessions, or lunch-and-learn events," Zoom explained.

Zoom Update: Polling and Watermark

As reported by Techradar, Zoom has added more polling options, including ranked responses, matching, short and lengthy answers, and even fill in the blank, to obtain feedback and insights from team members during meetings. At the same time, this functionality can be used for quizzes to generate more effective student experiences, onboarding sessions, and other activities.

A new watermark option is also included in the update. To assist customers to get the most out of their recorded footage while avoiding distracting watermarks, the platform now allows users to modify the size and placement of watermarks. Watermarks are also enabled by default and can be customized via the web portal prior to the meeting.

