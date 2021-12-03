Tesla Cyberquad for Sale! Price, Specs, Top Speed, Where to Buy

The Tesla Cyberquad was revealed on Wedensday; however, it is only for kids---and it has a selling price of $1,900.

Tesla Cyberquad

The electric car manufacturer Tesla introduced Cyberquad for Kids through its online store on December 1, per Electrek.

Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen shared a video of the Tesla Cyberquad on his Twitter with a caption that reads "Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults!"

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

For those who do not know, it was initially revealed during Elon Musk's 2019 Cybertruck announcement.

The Cyberquad for Kids incorporates the appearance of the original concept introduced during the truck's announcement; however, the size scales down to the size of a youngster.

"Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars. Powered by a lithium-ion battery with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph, Cyberquad for Kids is suitable for anyone 8-years old and up. For additional product details, visit Shop FAQ," Tesla stated on the ATV's description.

Tesla Cybersquad Specs

For those curious to know about its speed, it has three speed options.

For beginners, the speed settings can be regulated to a maximum of 5 mph. In addition to this, Tesla Cyberquad has a top speed of 10 mph.

Lastly, it also includes a reverse option which is only limited to 5 mph.

With regards to the specs of the said ATV, its shipping dimension is 47 inches in length, 26 inches in wiidth and 27 inches in height.

For further details, the package dimension is the measurement of the box, bag, or parcel in which the product will be transported, per Pick and Ship. This three-part measurement, length, width, and height, tells the delivery firm how big the shipment is so they may charge customers for it. This only means that this is not the actual size of the ATV.

Read Also: Google Smartwatch in 2022 Could Feature Heart Rate Sensor, Nightlight: Price, Release Date, Specs

Moreover, the Tesla Cyberquad weighs 122 pounds, and it can accommodate a maximum weight of 150 pounds.

In terms of the age recommendations, the truck is best suited for children aged eight and above.

Despite being advertised as a perfect match for the Cybertruck's bed and capable of charging from the truck's batteries, the newly introduced ATV seems to be different from what fans saw during the announcement.

Additionally, the range of the Cyberquad's battery is predicted to run up to 15 kilometers or more. It is also worth noting that the duration of the battery is affected by the user's weight, riding terrain and speed, per Tesla.

Meanwhile, interested consumers should not anticipate supercharger speeds while recharging the Tesla Cyberquad since it could take up to five hours to fully charge.

On the other hand, the ATV does not come fully constructed, either. There are at least 18 separate pieces listed in Tesla's instruction booklet.

The Allen wrench is included in the package. However, consumers might still need to have their own tools.

Electrek furthered that people should not expect it to be ready to drive on Christmas morning, especially because since Tesla indicated that "orders are not guaranteed to arrive ahead to the holidays."

The Tesla Cyberquad price is at $1,900, and the shipping will begin in two to four weeks, as per Tesla's page.

Related Article: Elon Musk Tweets About Hypnosis: 'Who Wrote the Software Running in Your Head?'