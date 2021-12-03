PS5, Xbox Series X Restock Update: Analyst Prediction Offers Grim Outlook for Gaming Industry

Following the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X restock craze, analysts predict a bad outlook on the gaming industry due to the global chip shortage.

Despite this, there is a simple way to be updated on the next gaming console restocks.

PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock Update

The PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on December 2 at Target became one of the most successful yet, with hundreds of gamers purchasing the new gaming console, per Gaming Intel.

For over a year now, getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X has been exceedingly tough, but every day, more players can get their hands on the latest console.

However, gamers must wait for periodical restocks with restricted quantities of consoles.

The Verge added that the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive was the first to go online on Target, followed by the $399.99 PS5 digital version.

The $499.99 Xbox Series X also went on sale; however the only option available online was the $34.99 All-Access membership bundle since the page stated that direct sales were only available in-store.

Despite the massive restock that Target hosted, CNN reported that the video game consoles are particularly difficult to acquire by this year due to the global chip scarcity.

One of the several gamers who are eager to find the said console, Nicole DeSantis, was able to locate a place to buy the PS5 by exploring several social media platforms. After successfully obtaining one from Walmart.com, she assisted more than a half-dozen local parents to acquire the video game console for their kids, per CNN.

She also gave advice on how to discover the Facebook groups like "PS5/XBOX SERIES - RESTOCK," which has 27,700 members.

Unfortunately, it is predicted that the supply chain issues will affect the production of PS5 and Xbox Series X until 2022 or 2023, meaning it might be hard to get the console in the next two years.

In relation to the global chip scarcity, several sectors, like automotive and consumer electronics, have been affected by supply shortages and logistical challenges. Additionally, the gaming business has been particularly hard struck since it competes for identical parts with these other industries.

Moreover, a Microsoft representative stated on CNN that the Xbox Series X|S will also continue to be restocked.

"We're working as quickly as we can with our manufacturing and retail partners to speed production and shipment in order to meet the extraordinary demand. For availability, we recommend contacting local stores," the representative furthered.

How Do Microsoft and Sony Informs People Regarding Their Restock Update?

According to Sony's website, the company started sending out unique invitations for PS5 restocks depending on "past preferences and PlayStation activity."

Other companies provide consumers, who sign up for their yearly membership programs, early access to restocks. The yearly memberships options available are the following.

Walmart Plus - $98

Best Buy Totaltech - $199.99

Costco - $60

GameStop PowerUp Pro - $14.99

For those who are curious to know how to score PS5 and Xbox Series X, PC Mag has shared several tips on how to acquire these hard-to-get consoles.

Simple Way to Get Updates on PS5 And Xbox Series X Restock

Retailers restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X regularly. However, the trick is figuring out when they happen and ordering before supplies run out, per PC Mag.

Fortunately, a social media group has sprung up dedicated to tracking restocks and informing consumers about the bargains 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These accounts, particularly those on Twitter, maybe extremely useful in determining when a PS5 or Xbox Series X restock is going to begin, whether it's in a few days, hours or even seconds from now.

The said Twitter account includes the following.

