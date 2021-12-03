Solana NFT Game: How to Earn in SolaJump

Solana's NFT game, SolaJump will be the first play-to-win game by Solana.

Solana NFT Game

Solajump, the world's first play-to-earn short game based on the Solana blockchain, is ecstatic to bring old short games back to life.

According to Cryptobriefing, with its play-to-win ecosystem, it was created by Kokeshi Academy Nerd 148 Studios and uses nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to revolutionize the world of short gaming.

Short games are enjoyable, simple to play, and simple to get into. Pong, Tetris, Arkanoid, Pac-Man, and other great hits, had to make do with the restricted capability of computers in the past.

However, players' computing power is no longer an impediment, allowing for a richer and more interesting experience.

The SolaJump Game

Solajump is a visually stunning and entertaining game that incorporates Doodle Jump's fundamental features. The goal of the game is for the player to jump higher and higher by bouncing off platforms that are randomly placed in the 2D area.

The more you go, the rarer the platforms get, and thus the greater the chance of a game over.

The player's goal in Solajump is not just to get the highest score, but also to win. Players can get into the game by purchasing a Solajumper NFT, which allows them to compete in tournaments with large prizes for the winners.

How To Earn in SolaJump

Starting in December, a total of 10,000 algorithmically created Solajumper NFTs will be minted. To take part, gamers must purchase one of the 10,000 Solajumper NFTs, each costing one SOL, throughout the month of December.

Players who own the NFT are entitled to a variety of benefits and extras, including ten opportunities to win first place in the Genesis event.

Players with the highest scores will receive five-figure prizes, with the overall winner taking home more than $30,000. Players can either trade their NFTs on the secondary market or keep them and compete in the monthly tournaments after the Genesis tournament which serves as their SolaJump earnings.

Jeff Meguir, CEO of SolaJump stated that: "SOLAJUMP is the result of the partnership between two studios, NERD148 and KOKESHI ACADEMY. The idea is to provide the DeFi ecosystem with emerging tools for NFTs and play-to-earn. Solajump is the beginning of an era for mini arcade games connected with NFTs."

Solana: Jump Coin

Monthly tournaments will begin in January 2022, with the top players competing for a prize pool of 100 SOL. In February 2022, Kokeshi Academy Studios will release the "Jump Coin," which will allow gamers to wager on private tournaments, and the PVP mode, which will be released in March 2022. By beating their direct opponent's score, players will be able to earn NFTs, Jump Coins, and a variety of other rewards.

According to the Solana NFT game, 20% of the money earned during the minting will go toward the prize pool for the "Genesis tournament." The sum will be added to the current prize pool of 2000 SOL for the first prize.

In addition, another 20% of the minting budget will also be set aside for all of the monthly competitions that will be held throughout the year. New tournaments and NFT mintings will be organized each year to keep the prize pool growing.

