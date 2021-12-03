'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2: The Ending for Berlin 2023, Is Season 6 Cancelled?

"Money Heist" Season 5 Part 2 has been released. The most anticipated series has arrived with fans eagerly anticipating and ecstatic for Part 2 of season 5. It will be composed of the final five-episode series, with all episodes available for streaming starting December 3.

Every character in this series has their own specialization, whether they are heroes, villains, or other characters, but the screenplay and the ease with which the creators presented each character has enthralled audiences across the world.

'Money Heist' Season 5 Part 2

Fans had already experienced another form of loss with the death of a crucial character in the first part of season 5, even before "Money Heist" concluded with part two of its fifth and final season.

However, fans shouldn't have been surprised in the first place. Creator Paul Pina predicted that the war would reach "its most violent and vicious heights" near the conclusion.

The death of Tokyo marked the conclusion of the first half of "Money Heist" Season 5. Tokyo sacrificed her life in order for the rest of her squad to flee the Bank of Spain. The second half of this season is now time to assess if her sacrifice was worthwhile.

'Money Heist' Season 6 Cancelled?

As stated by the Digital Spy, the creators of the series clearly stated that this will be the end and the last series for the "Money Heist" show.

"Money Heist" is, one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time, there's a sizable fanbase who would wait to see the sixth season.

Its first season was a rating fiasco on Spanish television, so when Netflix bought it up, they recut Pina's show into 22 episodes, which were published in two parts in December 2017 and then again three months later in April 2018 and later became a hit in the global market.

Furthermore, the end has come for the show, Pina and his team decided to finish the plot when it became evident that the end was near, rather than continuing until the show was canceled for them.

However, it turns out that the "Money Heist" fans were fortunate to have made it thus far.

Berlin 2023 Netflix

The news of a Berlin-themed spinoff is sure to excite some fans, as he is one of the show's most popular characters despite dying early in the series' run and enrage others.

In several situations, Berlin is personable, bright, witty, and handsome, yet he is also misogynistic, violent, and obviously a sexual predator.

He had sex with a female hostage under severe stress in one of the show's most challenging scenes for viewers, claiming that the deed was consenting and takes some intense mental acrobatics. Many viewers will never forgive the character for his transgression.

In contrast, in the Netflix documentary "Money Heist: The Phenomenon," Alonso and series creator Alex Pina both publicly described the character as disgusting, misogynistic, racist, and occasionally insane.

According to Variety, Pedro Alonso stated, "I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn (pertaining to the screenwriters), the responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again"

