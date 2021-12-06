YouTube Music 2021 Recap: How to Know Your Personalized Stats

Google's YouTube Music will finally have its own Youtube Music 2021 Recap just like the Wrapped of its contender Spotify.

Users of Google's music streaming service, YouTube Music, may now listen to customized playlists and share their year's music statistics.

For folks who use other music streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify Wrapped season might be a lonely time of year. While everyone else is bragging about their favorite singers and songs of the year, some users can't help but feel envious.

It's still not the same as being able to share listening habits no one asked about on every social platform. However, the time has finally arrived.

On Monday, December 6, YouTube Music introduced a new feature for the Youtube Music 2021 Recap.

Youtube Music 2021 Recap

Recap is a feature in YouTube Music that allows users to see their favorite artists, songs, music videos, and playlists from the previous year.

According to CNET, on the YouTube Music app, the Recap landing screen opens, where users can scroll to see personalized statistics.

Users will also be able to listen to their favorite picks of the year in a personalized playlist, as well as see their recent music discoveries.

By tapping the arrow at the bottom of the stats card, users will be able to share that playlist and those numbers.

YouTube Music had previously released a Year in Review playlist highlighting users' most-streamed songs and artists. However, it wasn't available to everyone.

This year, the firm has also prepared playlists containing the year's overall biggest songs as well as the best tracks from rock, country, hip-hop, and Latin music genres.

Furthermore, YouTube released its choice of the top 10 music videos of the year, which included "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and "Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo, as per Youtube's official blog post.

Now is the time for YouTube Music aficionados, to spam other people's social media feeds for a change and share their YouTube Music Recap for 2021.

Recap on YouTube Music Explained

Some users are seeing a 2021 Recap that allows them to relive their year in music with their favorite songs.

There are 100 tunes in this playlist, which may be shared via a link.

However, it's unclear whether they're sorted by the number of times they've been played.

Furthermore, if users have this playlist, tapping to their profile avatar in the top-right corner exposes a "2021Recap" that displays between "History" and "Paid memberships," with the aforementioned playlist appearing first, followed by significant listening numbers from YouTube Music.

This lists the users' favorite artist and playlist, together with the number of minutes they spent listening to them, as well as their favorite song and its number of plays.

This picture can be easily downloaded and shared.

As reported by 9to5google, the top track is then broken down in more depth, with the option to save and share it.

After that, Google lists a song and musicians they have "found" in 2021, as well as their "Top Mix" and video.

With the end of the year fast approaching, YouTube Music is likely to increase the availability of the 2021 Recap in the coming days.

In terms of year-end duties, YTM's new Material You widget is still absent.

However, Google's service appears to be finally competing with Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay after several years.

