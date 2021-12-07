'Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker' Eat Pizza Emote: How to Get It for Free

Fans are hyped up for the free "Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker" Eat Pizza emote. However, players have to fulfill a few conditions before they can redeem the reward.

The Eat Pizza emote will be available starting Thursday to December 15, and only until supplies last.

Grubhub recently tweeted an announcement about their partnership with Sony's "Final Fantasy XIV." They teased a new cosmetic being added to the "Endwalker" expansion pack, which will officially launch this week. Grubhub's post includes a six-second video preview of the emote, featuring a character enjoying a slice of pizza.

We've partnered with @FF_XIV_EN to give players a free Eat Pizza emote 🍕Valid on orders of $15+ starting on Thursday at 7:30pm ET during @TheGameAwards. The first 20,000 people to order using code ENDWALKER during the show will also get free delivery! https://t.co/nU15iokhi0 pic.twitter.com/BvjrFVXz9N — Grubhub (@Grubhub) December 6, 2021

Grubhub and 'Final Fantasy' Eat Pizza Emote

In celebration of The Game Awards, Grubhub will launch two promos for the "Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker." Depending on the circumstance, consumers can also avail free delivery services. Note that both promos start on Thursday, so any purchases made before the date are invalidated from the event.

Promo 1 (Emote + Free Delivery)

Promo 2 (Emote only)

To join the promo, consumers have to order meals worth at least $15 (before adding tax, tips, and fees). Consumers must own a Grubhub account to put their order on the online platform and enter the code "ENDWALKER" during checkout.

Only the first 20,000 customers who order between 7:30 AM to 11:30 PM EDT Thursday can avail promo 1. Afterward, the remaining customers will automatically be registered under promo 2.

Important Reminders About 'Final Fantasy' Eat Pizza Emote

Grubhub revealed its terms and conditions for the event, and there are a lot of important reminders that players should be aware of.

The Eat Pizza emote code will be sent via the email address registered in the Grubhub account. It could take up to two weeks for the code to be emailed.

The code can only be redeemed via North American Square Enix Service account. There is currently no update for the other regions.

The code can only be redeemed via "Final Fantasy XIV: Mog Station." Trial accounts cannot redeem the code.

The code is for one-time use and cannot be redeemed on multiple accounts or multiple characters.

Once lost, a replacement code will not be issued.

The code does not expire. However, Square Enix reserves the right to establish an expiration date at any moment.

Grubhub also issued an urgent warning to the players. They anticipate high market demand for the event, so the Eat Pizza emote codes will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis. Players should be wary about their purchase orders, which could run out of stock depending on the restaurant location.

As previously mentioned, the overall event is supposed to last until December 15. However, players are recommended not to get too confident. All the stocks might sell out earlier than the date, so players who want the Eat Pizza emote are advised to set up their Grubhub accounts and immediately purchase their orders as soon as the event starts.



