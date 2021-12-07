Czarina Grace Games

Is 'Fortnite' Down? Epic Games Says It's Fixed, But Players Complain They're Still Stuck

"Fortnite" servers crashed on Tuesday. Epic Games was aware of the issue and immediately released an update to fix it. Unfortunately, some players are still complaining about login problems happening on both PC and console platforms.

Various "Fortnite" reports surfaced early in the afternoon about login issues. The problem seems widespread and is not limited to one server.

Is Fortnite Down? Players Report Issue

Players took it to the game's subreddit and social media accounts to report the problems they encountered.

One player reported about the game freezing on the login screen. Another replied that uninstalling and reinstalling the game might not fix the problem.

Another player encountered the issue after a game. Instead of going back to the lobby, the player was stuck on the "Connecting" screen.

A third complaint said the game would freeze on the launcher.

Another gamer showed an example of "Fortnite" freezing but on a different server.

Notice how all the players complained about "freezing," but they experienced it on different loading sections of the game. For now, it is safe to assume that the whole "Fortnite" server is affected.

Epic Games Said Issue Was Resolved: Login Problems Continue

Epic Games acknowledged the issue on their social media account. Hours later, they announced that the login issue was resolved.

However, one frustrated player posted a video of the login issue persisting on their PC.

Another gamer was puzzled since the issue was still there despite the "fix."

A gamer emphasized that the issue was not resolved, and it might be evident in-game. Players in matchups might experience lagging and stuttering.

One fan posted being stuck on the login screen.

One gamer tweeted that NA-East servers are down.

Even worse, the problem might have extended over to Android platforms!

Fortnite Down: How to Fix Login Issues

At the time of writing, "Fortnite" just issued another update about resolving the login issue. They said players should be able to access their accounts now.

Hopefully, the fix should have extended over to other servers. Players are recommended to try logging into "Fortnite" right now.

If that doesn't work, one gamer suggests restarting the gaming platform. This strategy reportedly fixed "Fortnite" on Xbox.


