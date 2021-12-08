2022 Toyota Tundra vs. F-150 Raptor vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz in Drag Race: Top Speed, 389 Horsepower Engine

Three of the latest trucks from Toyota, Ford, and Hyundai are taking the pickup market by storm. But among those, which is considered that top breakneck speedster, amidst their strength, durability and all-terrain capabilities?

2022 Toyota Tundra vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz: Expected Victory

In a Fast Lane drag race reported by Autoevolution, the brand-new 2022 Toyota Tundra was first pitted against the perennial leader Hyundai Santa Cruz.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra engine, a turbocharged V6 iForce Max powertrain producing a top speed of 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque from a displacement of 3.4 liters, was against the 281-hp, 311-lb/ft torque 2022 Santa Cruz.

In earlier races, the Hyundai truck had easily outclassed other offerings, notably the Ford Maverick, as it accelerated to 60 miles per hour or 97 kilometers per hour in just 7.25 seconds. The South Korean pickup then went against the free-breathing V6 and Daimler-Mercedes Benz-based automatic transmission of the 2022 Nissan Frontier. The Santa Cruz won this race likewis, emerging victorious over its Japanese counterpart as its turbocharged capabilities went on strong.

But against the 2022 Tundra, the Santa Cruz had the writing on the wall. The Toyota workhorse off its San Antonio, Texas facility left the Hyundai flagship pickup biting the dust.

2022 Toyota Tundra vs F-150 Raptor: Stunning Upset

After the Tundra's victory over the Santa Cruz, The Fast Lane then made the all-new Toyota fierce offering taking on the Ford's immensely powerful 4WD F-150 Raptor with its 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 with 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.

In the race, the 2022 Tundra seemed to have proven its impressive acceleration, reaching its peak at 7.02 seconds as against the Raptor's 7.13 seconds.

The winner? It was the truck with lesser powerful specs on paper, the Tundra, which achieved a stunning upset over the obvious favorite F-150 Raptor.

How did it win? Apart from its lofty and impressive engine specs, the Tundra carries a superb 10-speed automatic transmission with a refined coil-spring setup, Car and Driver reported. With these, it reached about 100 miles per hour (160.93 kilometers per hour), topping at 106 mph (170.59 kmh).

As the driver demands higher speeds, the Tundra's engine and motor would work together to produce a combined output that flows initially through the 10-speed transmission, thereby allowing a smoother, faster cruise apart from its beefy towing capacity.

As a TRD Pro model that offers parts from Fox Racing, the 2022 Tundra carries lifted suspension and comes equipped with Fox dampers and a red-painted anti-roll bar. Its off-road model also features a TRD front skid plate with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires sized 285/65, as well as a hefty anti-roll bar and Fox shock absorbers, Car and Driver noted in a separate report.

This setup allows the awesome truck to add two inches of additional wheel travel, with 2.5-inch piggyback reservoirs to allow more stability.

Even with its new coil-springs suspension, the Tundra has retained the truck's traditional solid axle.

