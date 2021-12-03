2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date Gets Major Boost; But iForce MAX Hybrid, TRD Pro Not Yet Coming

Despite several delay reports, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is expected to be released at dealerships next week.

However, the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro version will only be available in the spring of next year.

2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date

In a previous report, it stated that there is a possible delay of the 2022 Toyota Tundra release date. A sales representative for El Monte-based Longo Toyota in Southern California told Cars Direct that interested buyers would have to wait more than a year to get their hands on the new Toyota truck.

Because of worldwide manufacturing limits caused by a chip shortage, the sales representative indicated that Toyota only plans to deliver 61 trucks in the Los Angeles area over the next three months. Despite the fact that the dealership offers a Tundra reservation service, getting one soon may be difficult.

In addition to this, the top-of-the-line TRD Pro will be the most difficult to obtain, with a nine-month to one-and-a-half-year waiting period expected. As a result, deciding whether to buy a 2022 Tundra or other vehicles may be challenging for consumers.

However, according to latest reports, the Toyota Tundra is officially starting a new generation after nearly 15 years. The 2022 pickups have begun production at Toyota's factory in San Antonio, Texas.

Moreover, the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be arriving at dealerships this week, per Car and Driver.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs

To compete with domestic trucks like Chevy, Ford and Ram, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is greatly enhanced for its third generation.

Its comfort is improved with a new coil-spring rear suspension.

The truck will also include a modernized interior design with an optional 14.0-inch touchscreen, as well as a new iForce MAX hybrid engine.

Rear or four-wheel-drive vehicles are offered with 5.5, 6.5, or 8.1-footbeds in crew or extended cab configurations.

For those who do not know what the difference between the crew and extended cab is, Auto Accessories Garage stated that the extended cab provides lots of room in the rear for extra passengers as well as space to transport items. Moreover, a smaller set of passenger windows may be found behind the first row of seats in an extended cab.

Meanwhile, crew cabs are the biggest cab size available. With two complete rows of chairs, it can accommodate up to five or six people. Crew cabs not only have the biggest space, but it also has four front-hinging doors.

Regular and extended cab trucks are also more costly than crew cabs.

2022 Toyota Tundra Engine

To further emphasize what the 2022 Toyota Tundra engine brings, it has a twin-turbo V-6 engine, which replaces the previous generation's 5.7-liter V-8.

The new Toyota Tundra engine delivers 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque in the SR model, while the higher trim levels contain 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Toyota Tundra can tow up to 12,000 pounds, which is an increase of 1800 pounds over the previous-generation vehicle. It also has a maximum payload of 1940 pounds.

Despite this good news, it is worth noting that the hybrid trucks, including the hybrid exclusive 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, will be available in the spring of next year.

2022 Toyota Tundra Price Details

The standard SR model, as well as the SR5, Limited, and Platinum models start at $37,645 each. Meanwhile, Car and Driver also predicts that the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro would cost only $51,000.

