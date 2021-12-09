The Game Awards 2021 Sale: 'Resident Evil Village' Gets 50% Off, 'Chivalry 2' Free to Play, More Game Discounts!

The Game Awards 2021 sale is the best opportunity for players to get big titles like "Resident Evil Village" for massive discounts.

The hype for The Game Awards 2021 is in full blast. Aside from crowning this year's best-performing game, the event features surprise reveals for other incoming projects.

A few digital stores join in the celebration by listing several of their games at a discounted price. Bestsellers like "Resident Evil Village" get up to 50 percent off, and there are even a few free-to-play promos! Make the most out of these game discounts by checking the available listings.

The Game Awards 2021 Sale: Best Game Discounts

Sources from GameSpot explored the available deals for Epic Games, Steam, Ubisoft and Xbox. Be warned that these games will only be available while supplies last, and since many of these games are extremely popular choices, stocks are expected to sell out quickly.

Epic Games

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" - $30

"Battlefield 2042" - $40

"Control: Ultimate Edition" - $12

"Cyberpunk 2077" - $30

"Death's Door" - $15

"Hitman 3" - $24

"Far Cry 6" -- $39

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits" - $28

"Mafia: Definitive Edition" - $20

Steam

"Age of Empires IV" - $53

"Control: Ultimate Edition" - $10

"Deathloop" - $51

"Far Cry 4" - $8

"Guardians of the Galaxy" - $39

"Life is Strange: True Colors" - $39

"No Man's Sky" - $30

"Resident Evil 4" - $4

"Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition" - $36

Ubisoft

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" - $30

"Anno 1800 Complete Edition" - $55

"Far Cry 6" - $50

"Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition" - $10

"Rider's Republic" - $45

Xbox

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" - $32

"Call of Duty Vanguard" - $45

"Death's Door" - $15

"Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles" - $42

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" - $9

"Far Cry 6" - $36

"FIFA 22" - $42

"Guardians of the Galaxy" - $39

"Hitman 3" - $24

"It Takes Two" - $20

"Psychonauts 2" - $39

"Resident Evil Village" - $30

"Rider's Republic" - $36

The hottest games to look out for are "Call of Duty Vanguard" for first person shooter, "Guardian of the Galaxy" for adventure, and "Resident Evil Village" for thriller. Note that all of these games have close to 50 percent off discount, making it the lowest sale price for the year!

The Games Award 2021: 'Chivalry 2' Goes Free to Play

Tripwire Interactive takes The Game Award 2021 celebration to a whole new level by opening its "Chivalry 2" as free-to-play for the duration of the weekend. Starting Thursday until Sunday 11:59 PM PT, gamers can play the full game from Epic Game Store, per Rock Paper Shotgun. The game should be available for download on the player's account library.

Players who want to keep the game permanently can take advantage of the ongoing sale with its 33 percent discount. This drops the price to $33.

As previously mentioned, the sale and game discount may only be available for the duration of the event. Afterward, some of the prices might come back to the retail price. This should be the best opportunity for players who want to buy new games for the holidays. Shoppers can also use this sale to buy their Christmas gifts early!



