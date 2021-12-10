Text Message Scam: Clicking on SMS Links Can Lead to Bank Hacking, Identity Theft [Warning Signs, How to Avoid]

The methods employed in a text message scam are nearly identical to those used in a traditional email phishing scam. When someone poses as a representative of a reputable business or institution in order to steal personal information such as your credit card number, bank account number, or social security number, this is known as phishing.

Smishing is a combination of SMS and phishing, operates in a similar manner. A text message with a link is sent to potential victims by the scammer. The message usually asks users to confirm their account information, make a payment, or claim a prize.

Here are four things to remember the next time users receive an unsolicited text message scam with a link to click.

Tip 1: Don't Click on Links in Suspicious Messages

The majority of text message frauds involve a link, and the URL frequently does not correspond to the firm name. Even if it does, users have no way of knowing whether or not it is safe. Some of these phishing schemes are meant to spread malware, and all it takes is a simple tap on a link.

If users want to be secure, don't tap links in unwanted text messages. Due to a zero-day flaw, iPhone users were vulnerable to malware merely by browsing a URL in Safari in August 2019. While this was the first exploit of its sort, it serves as a warning that random links should never be trusted.

Tip 2: Don't Be Fooled by a Persuasive Website

Let's say users tap a link without thinking about it and end up on a highly official-looking website. Some con artists are skilled at creating websites that look just like the businesses they're attempting to emulate. Don't be fooled!

Tip 3: Pay Close Attention To The Grammar

Smishing attempts are most common in nations where English isn't the official language. As a result, many scammers commit spelling and grammar errors that a native speaker should be able to identify.

Read Also: Tesla Model 3, Model Y Leak: Upgrades on EV's Battery, Computer With AMD Ryzen Chipset, and More!

Tip 4: Don't Trust a Personalized Message

Victims of Text message scams often say that the scammers got their name right in a lot of the cases in the SMS scams. This level of personalization may persuade some recipients that the communication is real. Users may receive a message that attempts to mimic their bank, internet service provider, or cell carrier.

Even so, it is not advisable to trust these types of personalized messages for they can also cause bank hacking.

UK Fake Deliveries by SMS Scams

As reported by The Guardian, in the UK, an SMS claiming to be from a delivery company was used in 81 percent of SMS scams that began with a text message in October.

Royal Mail was the most impersonated delivery company, accounting for 62% of all occurrences, followed by DPD (19%) and Hermes (13%).

With billions of pounds worth of internet shopping predicted this year, there are concerns that those waiting for a package would be caught off guard.

Stories about text message scams and other forms of phishing have been reported repeatedly this year for the awareness of the constituents using both Android and iPhone users.

An example of this text message scam in the UK was a customer being scammed to transfer £35,000 to what she thought was a safe account.

According to Paul Davis, director of fraud prevention at TS, "Clicking on a link in an SMS can seem like a tiny gesture, but it could be the start of your life savings being stolen from you".

Related Article: iPhone 14 Leaks and Rumors: Pro Max Set for Major Punch-Hole Redesign, Refresh Rate Upgrade