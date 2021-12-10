iPhone Scam: How to Check If You've Been Victimized by Apple Repair Scam

Have you recently had an iPhone repair? The iOS 15.2 helps you identify if you were victimized by an iPhone repair scam.

The said feature will help you identify if your device contains an authentic component.

iPhone Scam Repair

Several iPhone owners tend to go for cheap repairs instead of heading to the official and authorized Apple repair shops once their devices are broken. Aside from this, people also repair and replace various components on their own for a quick fix.

According to the Cupertino-based technology company, Apple components are developed, tested and produced to meet their high quality and performance requirements.

For this reason, Apple just added a feature for iOS 15.2 that will let you know if you have been victimized by an iPhone repair scam.

In the said iOS 15.2, you will have an "Unknown Part" notice when Apple finds anything nongenuine, per The Sun. This seems to be the updated version from the previous iOS variant where it only displayed the message "Unable to validate this iPhone has a genuine Apple display" when an unconfirmed part was inserted in the Apple device.

Moreover, this notice will also appear if the replaced component was previously used or installed on another iPhone. The same would be applicable if a particular piece is just not functioning properly.

Read Also: The Game Awards 2021 Major Reveal: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Online Game, 'Persona 4 Arena,' X More Game Titles Coming Soon

How to Check If You Have Been Victimized by Apple Repair Scam

The following steps will be able to help you check if you have been victimized by an iPhone scam

Head to the "settings" app, then tap "General." In the General settings, tap the "About" tab on your iPhone screen. Once the "About tab" was chosen, you will be able to see the "Parts and Service History" header above a list of components. If your iPhone was repaired with OEM components, "Genuine Apple Part" will appear on the list.

According to the tech giant, this feature supports iPhone 13 and older devices.

For the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and subsequent models including the iPhone SE (2nd generation), you can check if the battery has been replaced.

Meanwhile, you can determine if the battery or display has been replaced in iPhone 11 models, iPhone 12 models and iPhone 13 devices.

While for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models users, you can verify if the battery, display or camera has been replaced.

Despite these repair messages, it is worth noting that your device will still work regardless of whether they are OEM or third-party if the components are compatible with the phone and installed correctly, per Gizmodo.

Apple is keeping track of all of these changes and admits to gathering data on the components and service history of your phone.

The tech giant stated that this data is being collected for "service needs, safety analyses, and to develop future goods."

"iPhone parts and service history are linked to the serial number of your iPhone. If your iPhone has been repaired in a way that generates a new serial number, you'll only see the parts and service history that's associated with the new serial number," Apple furthered.

Apple's Advice to Avoid iPhone Scam

The safest and most dependable approach to obtain a repair is to go to a professional repair shop with licensed technicians that utilize original Apple components.

Apple, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and Independent Repair Providers who use genuine iPhone parts are among these technicians.

Replacements not performed by these technicians may not follow proper safety and repair procedures, resulting in improper function or overall device safety.

Related Article: iPhone Scam: Expert Reveals 3 Tips to Prevent Cyberattacks This Christmas