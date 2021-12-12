'Escape From Tarkov' Bad Gateway Error: Major Reason for Launch Issue, How to Fix

Much to the disappointment of fans, the excitement for "Escape from Tarkov" 12.12 update was relatively short-lived.

Many players reported "Escape From Tarkov" bad gateway errors that prevented them from logging in. Fortunately, developers seemed aware of the issue, and they released a patch fix for the problem.

Earlier this week, Battlestate Games teased a 0.12.12 trailer for "EFT." It featured smoother graphics, better shooting performance and improved terrain. Fans can watch the video teaser embedded below.



The update was automatically issued on Sunday. Unfortunately, the update introduced a lot of bugs to the system. This caused reports about gateway errors and issues to flood.

Dear players, Patch 0.12.12 has been installed. Enjoy the game! #EscapefromTarkov



You can find the full patch notes here: https://t.co/Djpo1KxmSh



Please report any found bugs via the launcher by pressing the "Report bug" button. Thank you for your help! pic.twitter.com/QEuic4IrBt — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) December 12, 2021

'Escape From Tarkov' Down: Bad Gateway Issues

Most of the players' complaints ultimately fall under two categories: the "Escape from Tarkov" POST bad gateway error and the "Escape from Tarkov" GET bad gateway error codes. Note, however, that these two error codes are actually fairly common in the game.

According to WEPC, these errors often coincide with a fresh wipe or a new patch because the changes put too much stress on the system. Unfortunately for players, they can do nothing about it.

WEPC experts tried to find a workaround for the issue. They opened the website backend and tried fixing updating the file. They also tried reinstalling the game launcher. But unfortunately, both methods failed to fix the problem.

'Escape From Tarkov' Server Status: Patch Update

A few hours after the 12.12 update, developers acknowledged the login and connection issues on their social media account and t hey are working to resolve the problem as fast as possible. One fan helpfully attached a screenshot of the error.

wont even let me open the game :( pic.twitter.com/CsFXyrnobI — Kk0ry (@korydeannoble) December 12, 2021

Battlestate Games later updated that "the issues have been resolved." However, many players still argued otherwise. One gamer said they got kicked out in the middle of a match due to "server not found."

yo you didnt fix anything me and my 3 buddies got kicked out of interchange mid match due to "server not found" and none of can log back in i didnt spend 150 for this — Hunter Vanorsdale (@WVbuckhunter101) December 12, 2021

Another fan complained about the authentication code not being sent to the user's email.

Except I still haven’t gotten my email code so it isn’t.



Probably not the best idea to make everyone need to verify their emails with a code sent from your launcher on the most tasking day on your servers of the year. — Sadness Konecny (@MonkMonkerson) December 12, 2021

One other gamer complained about being stuck on the game screen.

Now its not allowing me to log into my account because I need a code that was supposed to be sent to my email. I have waited and waited, and even backed out and went back into it and still have nothing. But it will allow me to log in on the actual web just not the game its self. — Dillon Stein (@D1LLD4WG_) December 12, 2021

The situation is still progressing, and developers have yet to acknowledge this new set of complaints being filed against the game.

Admittedly, the number of player complaints is a lot smaller than the gateway issues. This implies that a fix might be underway, which might have been delayed depending on the server. For now, gamers are recommended to refresh and restart their launchers. Also, keep in mind to download any update as soon as it is available.

Fans can also follow this Reddit thread for 12.12 "Escape from Tarkov" bugs. Other gamers might post workarounds for the issue in the comments section.

