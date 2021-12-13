'The Matrix Resurrections' Release Date, Teaser, Where to Watch: How to Save Almost $10 in HBO Max Subscription, Get Awesome Beanie!

After several years of waiting, the latest version of the Matrix film titled "The Matrix Resurrections" is set to be released before Christmas.

Aside from theaters, HBO Max subscribers can also enjoy the fourth instalment of the franchise---and they will have a chance to get a free awesome beanie from the movie!

'The Matrix Resurrections' Teaser

The newest teaser of "The Matrix Resurrections" continues to hint at the film's intriguingly meta relationship with other members of the franchise, per Movie Web.

In the said teaser, it showed that Neo meets the new, younger Morpheus against a backdrop of footage from the original Matrix film--which features Laurence Fishburne's famous rendition of the resistance leader.

While there may have been speculations that "The Matrix Resurrections" would wipe most of the previous franchise, this has now been contradicted. The teaser showed that the movie would be a long-awaited sequel rather than an interesting approach to its predecessors.

Along with showing that the opposition now utilizes numerous portals to navigate the Matrix, similar to the several doors seen in "The Matrix Reloaded," Neo is advised by the new Morpheus that "Nothing calms anxiety like a little nostalgia," all while seeing a video from his previous travels.

In relation to this, legacy sequels are frequently chastised for their dependence on nostalgic memories, as Movie Web highlighted. However, it appears that "The Matrix Resurrections" will address this method and may even incorporate this into the plot, as the characters use this emotive technique to entice Neo back into the fight.

Moreover, in the most recent marketing material for "The Matrix Resurrections," there have been numerous references to the concept of déjà vu.

'The Matrix Resurrection' Characters

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Thomas Anderson or Neo for this fourth Matrix film.

Meanwhile, Carrie-Anne Moss will be Tiffany or Trinity, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be Morpheus, which was originally played by Laurence Fishburne.

Jonathan Groff plays the role of Anderson's business partner, while Neil Patrick Harris is Anderson's therapist in the highly anticipated holiday release.

'The Matrix Resurrections' Release Date

"The Matrix Resurrections" will debut in San Francisco on December 18 and it will be released by Warner Bros.

The fourth "Matrix" film will be released in theaters on December 22. Beginning on the same day, the film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the United States.

To give clarification, the new HBO Max members who signed up for the streaming service before the movie's premiere on December 22 will receive a discount on their first four months, as well as some great merchandise, per USA Today.

How to Get 'The Matrix Resurrection' Beanie?

With the promo code BEANIE2021, new HBO Max members can enjoy four months of ad-free service for only $49.99. The stated promo discount is a $9.97 discount off the original $59.96 price.

After the first four months, subscribers will be charged the usual monthly membership rate of $14.99.

Viewers may also note that it will be accessible to subscribers with the ad-free version for one month.

While supplies last, "The Matrix Resurrection" HBO Max watchers will also receive a limited-edition beanie from the movie franchise.



