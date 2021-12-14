'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' DLC: Price, Release Date, How to Download Massive 'Dawn of Ragnarok' Expansion

The next major expansion coming to "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" is finally announced! Players can look forward to more than 30 hours of new gameplay on the "Dawn of Ragnarok" DLC.

Gamers are advised to set up their systems for the massive download.

On Monday, Ubisoft announced two exciting updates for the "Assassin's Creed" franchise. They posted a video teaser for the expansion pack "Dawn of Ragnarok" and released their free-to-play crossover between Eivor and Kassandra.

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' DLC: Dawn of Ragnarok

In the last chapter, Surtr led the threats in Jotunheim and Muspelheim on a march against Asgard. Eivor Varinsdottir, the playable character in "Valhalla," is preparing to confront the treacherous army in a head-on fight. Their climactic face-off will happen in the incoming DLC, on the newly added Norse realms that are estimated to be one-third the size of England.

Ubisoft Sofia Producer Mariana Gosteva said, "one of our key objectives from the very beginning when designing the world was to offer to the players the opportunity to explore and investigate, to provide them with a playground where they can engage with a world very different from what they have enjoyed in the main game so far, and to experiment with all the fresh new ingredients we are adding to the gameplay," per Windows Central.

The "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" Dawn of Ragnarok DLC will be launch on March 10, 2022 for $40. The video teaser for the expansion pack is shown below.

Embrace your destiny as Odin as you journey into a breathtaking realm of Norse myth. Watch the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on the Ubisoft YouTube channel! #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 13, 2021

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Download: Free DLC

However, aside from getting hyped with the "Dawn of Ragnarok," players should also look forward to the first-ever crossover story in the "Assassin's Creed" franchise. Note that "Assassin's Creed" games never typically intersect because their storylines are scattered across major moments of human civilization. To elaborate, these games and its characters do not share the same location, timeline and storyline.

However, developers are up to the challenge of testing something new. They designed a new DLC that could bridge the gap between two of their most popular games.

Two of our most powerful and charismatic Assassin’s Creed warriors cross paths and blades in Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories.



Available tomorrow, December 14. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 13, 2021

According to PlayStation Blog, Kassandra is a hard-hitting mercenary from ancient Greece. She is also, notably, an immortal. In her journey after a thousand years, she's asked to hunt a special artifact in "Valhalla." Here, she would come across the protagonist Evior.

Ubisoft uploaded a 50-second video of their encounter to fuel the fans' excitement. Here, the heroes were seen locked in a heated battle! To find out on the fight's conclusion, gamers are recommended to play the "Those Who are Treasured" DLC, which is free to download on "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" and "Valhalla" starting Tuesday.

Players should update their game engines to download these new files.



