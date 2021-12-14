Bill Gates' Money Is Not Going to the Space Race; Microsoft Founder Issues Challenge for Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Billionaires

Microsoft co-founder and known philanthropist Bill Gates clarified that none of his net worth will go to the space race. Instead, he is opting to solve the current problems people in the world are facing, including finding cure for several diseases.

In relation to this, he issued a challenge for billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos to do the same.

Bill Gates' Money Will Not Go to the Space Race

The space race is pitting some of the world's wealthiest individuals against each another. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, two of the world's wealthiest men and the CEOs of SpaceX and Blue Origin, respectively, have huge plans for humans to go interplanetary.

They envision a world in which the internet is available from everywhere, humanity is an interplanetary species and people live in rotating space stations.

With regards to the rivalry of these two billionaires, they even sue each other about the Human Lander System, which is a starship that aims to land Americans on the Moon. Aside from this, several reports also indicated that both Musk and Bezos spend a huge amount of their wealth on space explorations.

However, in the recent CNN report, it appears that Gates' money is not going to the space race since he has larger objectives right here on the planet.

While internet constellations such as SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's planned Project Kuiper attempt to provide profit-making solutions to the world's critical connection difficulties, Gates told in his CNN interview last Wednesday that more basic issues occupy his focus right now.

"A lot of the space race is a commercial market. Having great internet connections throughout Africa is a good thing. Using observation satellites to see what's going on with agriculture and climate change is a good thing. So that's not entirely philanthropically motivated," Gates furthered on the CNN interview.

With that being stated, the Microsoft co-founder challenged the two billionaires.

Gates added that he sincerely hopes that these wealthy individuals will discover effective methods to return their money to society. Since they clearly have the skills and capabilities to do it, Gates shared that they cannot or should not consume their wealth all on their own.

Since Bill Gates' money will not be going to the space race, the fourth richest man in the world, as per Forbes, explained that his focus will be on diseases.

"Until we can get rid of malaria and tuberculosis, and all these diseases that are so terrible in poor countries, that's going to be my total focus," Gates expounded.

For background information, Gates is known for his philanthropic deeds and his charitable endeavors have already produced results.

For instance, the collaboration between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi has just helped Niger become the first African country to eradicate onchocerciasis, often known as river blindness.

When asked if he has one wish for 2022, he said that it would be to eradicate polio.

Bill Gates Net Worth 2021

As of time of writing, Bill Gates' net worth put him in fourth place of the current Forbes Billionaires list.

Gates' real-time net worth is $137 billion.

He has diversified his wealth from the software company Microsoft, and his focus has switched to zero-carbon energy investing and philanthropy. Gates is one of the greatest landowners in the United States and has invested in dozens of firms, including the Canadian National Railway and AutoNation.

