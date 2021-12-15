iPhone iOS 15.2 Update Fixes 38 Security Issues: Major Problems Solved, How to Install Fix

Apple has released the iPhone iOS 15.2 update, which surprisingly fixed 38 iPhone security issues.

iPhone iOS 15.2 Update

The Cupertino-based technology company's newest update, iOS 15.2, was introduced on Monday, per Mashable.

In addition to the showier and advertised components, the update contains 38 separate security and privacy patches.

With regards to customer's security and privacy matters, the tech giant stated on its website that it does not reveal, discuss or confirm security problems until an investigation has been completed and updates or releases are ready.

The said iPhone iOS 15.2 is available for iPhone 6 up to the latest iPhone variant, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and above, iPad 5th generation and up, iPad mini 4 and up, and iPod touch 5th generation up to its 7th generation.

Read Also: Bill Gates' Money Is Not Going to the Space Race; Microsoft Founder Issues Challenge for Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Billionaires

Security Issues Fixed With iPhone iOS 15.2 Update

As mentioned, the latest iOS 15.2 update has fixed 38 iPhone security isssues. Apple jotted down all the problems that it fixed through their operating system update, some of which are listed below.

The playback of an audio file may result in the execution of arbitrary code.

During a FaceTime chat, a user may unintentionally reveal sensitive user data through Live Photos metadata.

Contacts may be accessed through the lock screen by someone who has physical access to an iOS device.

Aside from contacts, a person who has physical access to an iOS device can also obtain passwords saved on the device without requiring verifications.

Some privacy settings may be bypassed by a malicious application.

To give background information, OKTA explained that a vulnerability in software or hardware can result in arbitrary code execution (ACE).

When a hacker discovers this flaw, they can exploit it to run instructions on the target device. Moreover, hackers can also run malicious code across a whole network rather than on a single device, which is known as a remote code execution vulnerability.

New iOS 15.2 Features

Apart from several iPhone security patches, the said operating system update has introduced numerous features that Apple owners must look forward to.

The said feature includes Apple Music Voice Plan, Apple Music playlist search, App Privacy Report, iPhone Parts and Service History, and Communication Safety feature in Messages.

How to Install iPhone iOS 15.2 Update?

For those who are not sure whether the Apple device has the latest iOS 15.2 to get the aforementioned features and fixes, owners must head to the General tab located in the Settings app. If the device is not yet updated, the following steps will allow users to do so.

In the General tab from the Settings app, tap the "Software Update" button. After tapping the Software Update button, select the "Download and Install" option on the screen. Once selected, enter the corresponding passcode of the device then hit done. Right after tapping done, scroll down and tick the box beside "I agree in Apple's Terms and Conditions." Lastly, wait for the update to be installed.

Related Article: iPhone Security: How to Protect Your Children From Getting Inappropriate Photos on Messages App